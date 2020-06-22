Streaming issues? Report here
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury

22 June 2020 1:59 PM
by
Tags:
SAA
SA Airlink

Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting.

South African Airlines (SAA)'s business practitioners are due to vote on a turnaround plan for the broke airline carrier.

The Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting after it learned that SA Airlink has filed an application to stop the meeting to vote on the turnaround plan.

Clement Manyathela talks to Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General at the Department of Public Enterprises about the money requested for the Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) to get the airline back in the air.

The department states that SA Airlink seeks to have SAA placed under provisional liquidation.

The business rescue practitioners have indicated that R10 billion is needed from government to turn the airline around.

During the dire current economic situation, with the added huge impact of the Covid-19 lockdown, how is this financial plan to be fulfilled, asks Manyathela?

We have written to National Treasury and told them that is the funding we require.

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General - Department of Public Enterprises

He says this request includes start-up costs for SA, operational costs, those employed, and dealing with creditors, restructuring funds and working capital to get back up in the air.

He stopped short of revealing whether the amount requested is the full R10 billion or part thereof.

We have made visible not just the start-up costs operations at SAA but also what is required to th

Kgathatso Tlhakudi, Acting Director General - Department of Public Enterprises

