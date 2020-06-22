These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases





Nine out of 18 Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) have been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks.

The buildings are being deep-cleaned and the City will update the public once operations resume at each branch.

Those whose learner and driving license tests have been impacted by the closures will be contacted to arrange alternative test dates.

These are the nine centres that have been affected:

Parow

Brackenfell

Hillstar

Bellrail in Bellville

Gallows Hill

Fish Hoek

Kuilsriver

Somerset West

Gordon’s Bay

RELATED: 'Please bear with us' - City of CT plans to reopen more licensing centres

The City of Cape Town's chief inspector for traffic services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, says DLTCs are not immune to Covid-19, despite all the safety measures they have put in place.

We've got 50% of licensing centres closed at the moment, due to staff that have testes positive to Covid-19. Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

We've been forced to close and decontaminate the buildings. Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

We have implemented safety measures but we are not immune to Covid-19. Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

No compromise on eye test

Bezuidenhout says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has refused the City's request to allow eye tests to be conducted by an optometrist before arriving at the licensing centres.

We've engaged with the RTMC, but they are not wavering on regulation 102 in the Act, which states that you need to have the eye test done at the DLTC. Driving Licence Testing Centres

We've made an application and they've refused... I'm hoping it changes down the line but as it stands, you still have to do the eye test with us. Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: