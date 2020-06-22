Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:20
The toppling of statues - which should go and which should stay.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Naomi Roux - Urbanist and visual historian who works on heritage, memory, public space and urban transformations
Today at 17:46
How safe is our food during the Covid-19 pandemic?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lucia Anelich - Food safety expert & consultant in food safety
Today at 20:25
This is how ad agencies in SA continued to make TV ads while under Covid-19 lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
How new zero-tolerance drunk driving law will affect your car insurance
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynand van Vuuren - head of legal and claims at King Price Insurance
Today at 21:31
NPO aims to send silent trigger to the GBV Command Centre
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ryno Schutte - Non-Executive Chairman at Stand United South Africa
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has shut down nine licensing centres until further notice. 22 June 2020 2:52 PM
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits. 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all Politics
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
View all Business
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020 Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks. 19 June 2020 6:36 PM
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not. 19 June 2020 2:46 PM
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommod... 18 June 2020 4:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

22 June 2020 2:52 PM
by
Tags:
Traffic Department
Motorists
Traffic services
eye testing
licensing centre
Eye test

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has shut down nine licensing centres until further notice.

Nine out of 18 Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs) have been affected by Covid-19 outbreaks.

The buildings are being deep-cleaned and the City will update the public once operations resume at each branch.

Those whose learner and driving license tests have been impacted by the closures will be contacted to arrange alternative test dates.

These are the nine centres that have been affected:

  • Parow
  • Brackenfell
  • Hillstar
  • Bellrail in Bellville
  • Gallows Hill
  • Fish Hoek
  • Kuilsriver
  • Somerset West
  • Gordon’s Bay

RELATED: 'Please bear with us' - City of CT plans to reopen more licensing centres

The City of Cape Town's chief inspector for traffic services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, says DLTCs are not immune to Covid-19, despite all the safety measures they have put in place.

We've got 50% of licensing centres closed at the moment, due to staff that have testes positive to Covid-19.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

We've been forced to close and decontaminate the buildings.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

We have implemented safety measures but we are not immune to Covid-19.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

No compromise on eye test

Bezuidenhout says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has refused the City's request to allow eye tests to be conducted by an optometrist before arriving at the licensing centres.

We've engaged with the RTMC, but they are not wavering on regulation 102 in the Act, which states that you need to have the eye test done at the DLTC.

Driving Licence Testing Centres

We've made an application and they've refused... I'm hoping it changes down the line but as it stands, you still have to do the eye test with us.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, Chief Inspector - Cape Town Traffic Services

Listen to the update on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


