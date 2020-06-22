Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA
Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa stated in his speech that more needs to be done to combat alcohol abuse.
The DG Murray Trust, along with members of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority, the SA Medical Research Council and the UCT School of Public Health have proposed more drastic measures to curb the abuse of alcohol.
They believe that the South African government needs to follow the advice of the World Health Organisation and implement measures proven to be effective in other countries.
These measures are to:
1. Ban advertising of alcohol (except on the site of sale, where it should not be visible to those under 18 years).
2. Increase the price of alcohol, both through excise taxes and by introducing a minimum price per unit of pure alcohol in liquor products.
3. Reduce the legal limit for drinking and driving to a blood alcohol content of 0.02% or below.
4. Reduce the availability of alcohol, especially in residential areas (by limiting the density of liquor outlets, shorter trading hours, and ending the sale of alcohol in larger containers like 1 litre bottles of beer).
5. Intensify the availability of counselling and medically assisted treatment for persons struggling with dependence.
Dr Laurine Platzky, member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority, says limiting access to alcohol will help reduce alcohol-related harms in the country.
It's all about the aspirational adverts that the industry put out. They target particularly young people, and now more recently, young women.Dr Laurine Platzky, member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
The problem that one has to overcome is the 2-for-the-price-of-1 specials and 'Girls Night' - these sorts of things were young people are targeted in the binge drinking space.Dr Laurine Platzky, member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Access is certainly the World Health Organisation's biggest single buy for success in limiting the sale of alcohol.Dr Laurine Platzky, member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
We are talking about limiting access to alcohol - not prohibiting.Dr Laurine Platzky, member of the Board of the Western Cape Liquor Authority
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
