Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links
Just Share, an NGO specialising in shareholder activism, is targeting seven members of the Standard Bank board over their links to fossil fuels.
The NGO and other climate justice NGOs are urging the bank’s shareholders to vote against their re-election at the bank’s AGM 26 June.
The Money Show asked Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, if his institution has any need for concern.
We've been listening to our stakeholders as we do to all stakeholders ranging from shareholders, government, regulators, customers and our staff...Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive - Standard Bank SA
Standard Bank's own track record on climate change speaks for itself - 86 % of our group's total underwriting of energy transactions since 2012 was to green energy...Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive - Standard Bank SA
We've just issued our report to society as well as our environmental social and government report...we're a firm that fundamentally believes in environmental and social impact...Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive - Standard Bank
We take seriously article four of the Paris agreement...the principles of conflict of interest and the way they get managed are nicely set out and we are quite comfortable that our institution complies with those principles...Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive - Standard Bank
All our directors show all the attributes that one would require of a good member globally and in SA, and the evidence of our conduct speaks volumes about our commitment to social and environmental issues.Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive - Standard Bank
Listen to the full interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links
More from Business
What can we expect from our emergency budget?
A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.Read More
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business
The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic.Read More
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa
Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.Read More
Telkom considers selling mobile towers
Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.Read More
SA must prepare to reopen international travel and save economy, argues analyst
Analyst Dr Greg Mills says allowing international tourism to resume would be a quick win for South Africa's government.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop
Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.Read More
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'
"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.Read More
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination
The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.Read More