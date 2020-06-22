How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa
Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.
The Money Show interviews Bonang Mohale, chancellor of the University of the Free State and chairperson of the Bidvest Group, about how the group held up under the strain.
The fact that a community that laments the loss of the economy much more than it laments the loss of human life - and the types of violence perpetrated by men against women, killing them in these numbers...it does not need a virus - it is already sick.Bonang Mohale, chancellor - University of the Free State and chairperson - Bidvest Group
Bidvest, like most companies had to survive in the short term - while planning for the long term.
If you do it right you build a resilient organisation...Bonang Mohale, chancellor - University of the Free State and chairperson - Bidvest Group
Of course you have to watch the cash flow like your life depends on it and model the monthly cash flow requirements probably for the next 18 months...Bonang Mohale, chancellor - University of the Free State and chairperson - Bidvest Group
Listen to the interview below.
