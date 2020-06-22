What can we expect from our emergency budget?
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver a special emergency budget on Wednesday, where he will table a new financial framework to respond to the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the local economy.
George Glynos from ETM Analytics sheds some light on the budget constraints he will have to juggle in order to meet all the demands from all corners of the country.
If he is looking to balance a budget I'd say absolutely impossible - not with the ideologies we have in this government.George Glynos - Co-Founder, Director and head of Research - ETM Analytics
If he is looking to do more of the same then we'll have to get used to rapidly rising debt levels...George Glynos, economic analyst -ETM Analytics
A lot of demands on the expenditure side of the budget and just not enough tax revenues...from all corners of the country there are demands for the government to assist.George Glynos, economic analyst -ETM Analytics
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : What can we expect from our emergency budget?
