What can we expect from our emergency budget?

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: We will never give up the fight for racial equality
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has shut down nine licensing centres until further notice. 22 June 2020 2:52 PM
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
View all Local
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting. 22 June 2020 1:59 PM
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch' "Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana. 22 June 2020 11:43 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

What can we expect from our emergency budget?

22 June 2020 7:41 PM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
finance minister tito mboweni
COVID-19
Emergency Budget
emergency Covid budget

A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver a special emergency budget on Wednesday, where he will table a new financial framework to respond to the coronavirus pandemic which has wreaked havoc on the local economy.

George Glynos from ETM Analytics sheds some light on the budget constraints he will have to juggle in order to meet all the demands from all corners of the country.

If he is looking to balance a budget I'd say absolutely impossible - not with the ideologies we have in this government.

George Glynos - Co-Founder, Director and head of Research - ETM Analytics

If he is looking to do more of the same then we'll have to get used to rapidly rising debt levels...

George Glynos, economic analyst -ETM Analytics

A lot of demands on the expenditure side of the budget and just not enough tax revenues...from all corners of the country there are demands for the government to assist.

George Glynos, economic analyst -ETM Analytics
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : What can we expect from our emergency budget?


22 June 2020 7:41 PM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
finance minister tito mboweni
COVID-19
Emergency Budget
emergency Covid budget

Recommended

More from Business

the-duchess-gin-tonicjpg

How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business

22 June 2020 7:34 PM

The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa

22 June 2020 7:18 PM

Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links

22 June 2020 6:45 PM

Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

telkom-towers-jpgjpg

Telkom considers selling mobile towers

22 June 2020 6:35 PM

Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

SA must prepare to reopen international travel and save economy, argues analyst

22 June 2020 6:28 PM

Analyst Dr Greg Mills says allowing international tourism to resume would be a quick win for South Africa's government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cow cattle funny 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

22 June 2020 9:20 AM

"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bpo-sector-in-cape-townjpeg

Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination

19 June 2020 3:23 PM

The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

2 trucks set alight in Dunoon, disrupting traffic flow on N7

22 June 2020 9:22 PM

Tygerberg Hospital's chief porter didn’t think he’d contract COVID-19

22 June 2020 8:43 PM

Pandemic Data Analytics: SA COVID-19 deaths to equal road deaths

22 June 2020 7:27 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA