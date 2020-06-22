How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business
It turned out that the lockdown and alcohol ban was quite a boost for an alcohol-free gin and tonic developed by two local entrepreneurs.
The Duchess is described as the world’s first non-alcoholic and sugar-free gin and tonic.
Distilled by Johannes le Roux and Inus Smuts, the beverage is produced in Cape Town.
It's been quite a roller coaster - you are right, things have been going well but at first like all business owners we were quite cautious and we realised that lockdown regulations were going to slow down the economy.Johannes le Roux, director - The Duchess
Then very quickly with the ban on alcohol in SA, we saw an incredible increase in sales - we saw an over 400 per cent increase in May year-on-year.Johannes le Roux, director - The Duchess
Globally, although they did not have the alcohol restrictions we had - we've also seen an uptick in export sales - but I think that's mainly due to people looking for wellness in general.Johannes le Roux, director - The Duchess
Listen to the interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business
More from Business
What can we expect from our emergency budget?
A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.Read More
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa
Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.Read More
Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links
Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.Read More
Telkom considers selling mobile towers
Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.Read More
SA must prepare to reopen international travel and save economy, argues analyst
Analyst Dr Greg Mills says allowing international tourism to resume would be a quick win for South Africa's government.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop
Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.Read More
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'
"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.Read More
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination
The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.Read More