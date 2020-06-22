SA must prepare to reopen international travel and save economy, argues analyst





Mills, director of the Brenthurst Foundation, has co-authored an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick justifying his argument.

He says South Africa needs to be a first-mover in opening up international travel in Africa and putting in place the correct protocols.

He says the government can't afford to sit back and allow other competitors across the African region to snatch up all the forward bookings.

With our economy on the ropes, Mills believes that South Africa needs to look at reopening international tourism under strict controls and with extensive safety measures in place.

RELATED: Acsa determined to survive as global aviation industry takes nosedive, says CEO

He says the country needs to have an action plan in place or it risks losing a significant chunk of economic activity.

We've been fantastic at locking things down but very poor at trying to get the productive side of the economy going. Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Our economy is so dependent on tourism. Nearly 10% of GDP and one and half million jobs are connected to the tourism industry. Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Given that it is a reasonably hi-tech industry and that it is very tightly controlled, it's one that we should probably be looking at being a first-mover in. Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

We've done very poorly at getting a bigger slice of the international market, expect in tourism. It's the one thing that I believe we have to turn and we can turn it on safely again. Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Frankly, if it's safe enough to get on a taxi, it's safe enough to get on an aeroplane. Dr Greg Mills, Director - Brenthurst Foundation

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Matham: