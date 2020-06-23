'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll'





The war on corruption still continues in the legal trenches as yesterday the Investigating Directorate (ID), which is part of the Office of the NDPP, was awarded a restraint order worth R232 million against Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime PTY LTD by the Gauteng South High Court.

Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the freezing of assets worth R232 million, belonging to Kubentheran Moodley and his company Albatime.

This is part of the criminal investigation linked to Regiments Capital Advisory services to Transnet.

Twala says the Investigating Directorate headed by Advocate Hermione Cronje has been working tirelessly in order to make sure that those implicated in state capture to be brought to book.

But not to get ahead of myself, this application was brought by Advocate Cronje on 10 June to basically make sure that the assets are not handed back to this particular gentleman Mr Moodley. The R232 million is a paper trail, or invoices rather, that we have seen linked to Regiments Capital. Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate

We are hoping this money does not leave our shores. Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate

She says these assets form part of the kickbacks that the ID has submitted to the court that they have ascertained could have been given to Moodley.

This man has not been charged as yet...but what we can say is that there was an improper relationship between Moodley, his company Reginemts Capital, McKenzie as well as Transnet, which is where we believe the R232 million came from. Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate

Twale says the hope is that these monies are returned to Transnet and other SOEs.

There are many criminal investigations being worked on tirelessly by various state attorneys and others within the Investigating Directorate since its formation last year to make sure that all the allegations brought by the various commissions if they have weight are brought before a court of law. Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate

South Africans are quite tired of just hearing about this is the allegation against this particular person, but people actually want to see heads roll. Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson - NPA’s Investigating Directorate

Listen to the interview below: