Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:20
FNB – WE’RE TALKING
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:32
DA: R6 million fraud at UIF could be tip of the iceberg
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Michael Cardo - Shadow Minister for Employment and Labour at DA
Today at 13:36
Dischem RAK - INFO UNCONFIRMED, DO NOT USE THIS VERSION ONLINE
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Richard Mabaso
Sherry Saltzman
Today at 14:10
How the use of face masks impacts interpersonal and nonverbal communication.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rentia Engelbrecht
Today at 15:20
The warrant for Zuma's arrest cancelled.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Timeslive reporter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
View all Local
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity? Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity. 22 June 2020 11:03 AM
W Cape taxis say they will not strike - Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela Madikizela says the province has had fruitful engagements with the taxi industry about capacity issues as well as permits. 22 June 2020 8:40 AM
View all Politics
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic. 22 June 2020 7:34 PM
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood. 22 June 2020 7:18 PM
View all Business
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa. 22 June 2020 1:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices

23 June 2020 9:20 AM
by
Tags:
GDP
Economy
Food production
Agriculture
Economic growth
Competition Commission
Food
Food inflation
Agricultural Business Chamber
maize harvest
Refilwe Moloto
economist
AgBiz
Wandile Sihlobo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
agricultural exports

South Africa’s farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber.

The rand has recovered somewhat since blowing out earlier the year and harvests have been good.

So good, in fact, the current maize harvest – up 38% from last season – is the second-largest in South Africa’s entire history.

The Competition Commission, expecting food prices to fall, promises to keep its eyes on retailers to ensure they pass on savings to consumers.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz).

The spike that you saw in some products just after we entered lockdown was, in part, due to disruptions in the value chain… Regulators didn’t look closely at how the functioning of the food sector is interlinked… The chain is working again…

Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Basic grain-related staple foods and fruit… we’re seeing the second-largest harvest in history! The increase in output will drive prices down in the coming months… Meat-related products might not see a quicker easing such as what you might expect with grain and fruit… Overall, this is going to be a better year in terms of food costs.

Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

We forecast food price inflation for the year at 4%. Last year’s average was 3.1%... Key staple grains, fruit and vegetables will be easing more…

Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

South Africa is a net exporter of many [food] products. We export nearly 50% of what we produce… Even in the first quarter of this year, we had a trade surplus… Our trade balance was up 16% compared to Q1 last year… Exports for the year will be higher than last year… There’ll actually be an expansion in agricultural GDP…

Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

We export high-value products… If you look at our performance since 2001, we’ve seen agricultural exports expand from R2 billion to R10 billion…

Wandile Sihlobo, economist - Agricultural Business Chamber

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


23 June 2020 9:20 AM
by
Tags:
GDP
Economy
Food production
Agriculture
Economic growth
Competition Commission
Food
Food inflation
Agricultural Business Chamber
maize harvest
Refilwe Moloto
economist
AgBiz
Wandile Sihlobo
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
agricultural exports

Recommended

More from Business

Mboweni

What can we expect from our emergency budget?

22 June 2020 7:41 PM

A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-duchess-gin-tonicjpg

How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business

22 June 2020 7:34 PM

The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa

22 June 2020 7:18 PM

Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate change carbon dioxide earth

Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links

22 June 2020 6:45 PM

Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

telkom-towers-jpgjpg

Telkom considers selling mobile towers

22 June 2020 6:35 PM

Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

airport-flight-family-wearing-masks-covid-19-tourists-coronavirus-travel-123rf

SA must prepare to reopen international travel and save economy, argues analyst

22 June 2020 6:28 PM

Analyst Dr Greg Mills says allowing international tourism to resume would be a quick win for South Africa's government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cow cattle funny 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

22 June 2020 9:20 AM

"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cow cattle funny 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

22 June 2020 9:20 AM

"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken feet

Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist

19 June 2020 2:46 PM

Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Is Cosas right to shut down schools? Are you a parent? Share your thoughts...

19 June 2020 1:22 PM

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) this week shut down schools in Cape Town, sending 170 matric pupils packing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Woman and man wearing surgical masks 123rf 123rflifestyle covid-19 coronavirus

'You can’t regulate everything! Change behaviour, or Covid will remain a killer'

18 June 2020 9:49 AM

We need behaviour change - not regulations, says Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Social Change).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ford-figo-freestylejpg

Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China vs versus India 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfworld

China vs India: War between the nuclear-armed superpowers is brewing

17 June 2020 12:40 PM

"Oh, boy! This is a worry," says Adam Gilchrist. "Heavily armed soldiers and nuclear weapons rubbing each other up the wrong way…"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200522celemaskjpg

'Law enforcement system in South Africa is corrupt, devalues the black body'

17 June 2020 9:56 AM

"Police Minister Bheki Cele is in denial," says Sabeehah Motala (Corruption Watch). "But he is who we must work with."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices

Business Opinion

These nine licensing centres have been temporarily closed due to Covid-19 cases

Local

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANCWL's Dlamini believes change in attitude towards women starts at an early age

23 June 2020 10:08 AM

WATCH LIVE: Jacob Zuma back in court on arms deal corruption case

23 June 2020 10:01 AM

Zuma’s corruption case likely to take years to conclude, say legal experts

23 June 2020 9:28 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA