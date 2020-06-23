Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools
Principals representing Athlone High, Heathfield High, Floreat Primary, and Steenberg High have written an open letter urging the government to consider postponing the reopening of schools.
Schools across the country are currently open to grades 7 and 12 learners.
As part of the phased return to school, grades R, 3, 6, 10, and 11 and will go back to school from July 6.
However, the principal of Heathfield High School, Wesley Neumann, doesn't believe that it's a wise idea.
He says more educators have to be assigned to each grade in order to teach classes in line with physical distancing.
At Heathfield High, 10 additional teachers were needed to teach the grade 12 cohort alone. He says the school will not manage when other grades return.
With high anxiety levels among learners, parents and educators, principal Neumann proposes that the reopening of schools be postponed to Septemeber, at least.
He says the 2020 academic year can be extended until March next year.
The anxiety and frustration is real... It's an abnormal situation.Wesley Neumann, Principal - Heathfield
What real learning and teaching can take place in this abnormal environment that we find ourselves in?Wesley Neumann, Principal - Heathfield
If you interact with parents and educators, the groundswell mood is that schools shouldn't be opened while the peak is yet to come.Wesley Neumann, Principal - Heathfield
Neumann says many grade 12 learners feel that they have been forced to return due to uncertainty about their future options.
They don't know if they will be accommodated next year if they choose to stay at home, he explains.
A lot of the kids felt bullied into this position, coming back to school prematurely.Wesley Neumann, Principal - Heathfield
It's disappointing that the department is not coming out clearly. Children are feeling bullied.Wesley Neumann, Principal - Heathfield
Read the full letter in the Facebook post below:
Listen to Wesley Neumann in conversation with Jeremy van Wyk:
