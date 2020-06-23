Tobacco ban threatening the sobriety of recovering drug addicts
Recovering drug addicts in Cape Town are having a hard time staying clean during the current lockdown as a result of the ban on tobacco.
That's according to the Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre (CTDCC) which is reporting an increase in calls from family members of substance misusers.
A lot of family members have been calling, desperate for help because the recovering addict has relapsed.Ashley Potts, Director - Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Those who are struggling to stay off the illicit drugs, like heroin and methamphetamine usually would use nicotine as a suppressant, to help them keep calm and stabilize...now they are challenged because they can't even get that.Ashley Potts, Director - Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
RELATED: Mr President, the tobacco ban is threatening the recovery of drug addicts
Potts says it's disappointing that agencies like the Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre were not consulted by government prior to making the decision to ban tobacco.
We've put forward a written submission to appeal against the ban...we were the first to do this on the announcement to the ban.Ashley Potts, Director - Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre
Government has been under fire from smokers over its decision to criminalise the purchase of tobacco products during lockdown.
A legal challenge against the ban is underway in the High Court with the Fair-trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) saying it's confident it will convince the Court that the tobacco ban is unlawful and irrational.
RELATED: We're confident says Fita as it seeks to fight tobacco ban
Click below to listen to the full conversation:
