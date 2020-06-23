Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
How the use of face masks impacts interpersonal and nonverbal communication.
Guests
Rentia Engelbrecht
Quarantunes - Jarrad Ricketts
Guests
Jarrad Rickets
Open for speculation
The warrant for Zuma's arrest cancelled.
Guests
Karyn Maughan - Timeslive reporter
GBV in SA: What can be done?
Guests
Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan
Should the covid-19 vulnerable invest in an oximeter?
Guests
Alan Peter - Pulmonologist
Nelson Mandela Bay on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Ramaphosa sends Copyright and Performers' Protection Bills back to Parliament
Guests
Collen Dlamini - Chairperson of the Copyright Coalition of SA
Open for calls
Budget Preview
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
When surf rage overrides stoke
Guests
Melissa Volker
The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...

23 June 2020 12:35 PM
by
Tags:
SASSA
UIF
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Relief Fund
COVID-19 relief grant

Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.

If yours was one of the 2.8 million Covid-19 unemployment grant applications rejected by Sassa you may still be able to appeal.

Last week Sassa revealed that nearly 45% of applications for the grant had been declined.

Speaking on CapeTalk, Sassa general manager Henry De Grass says a total of 587 000 'genuine' applications for the grant have been received in the Western Cape, and of that number 118 551 have been paid out.

He told Abongile Nzelenzele that applications are usually rejected for one of two reasons:

We found a person to either be on the UIF NSFAS system, or perhaps the Sars persal or pay as you earn - if we found a person to be on one of those systems that we would have rejected that person.

Henry De Grass, General manager - South African Social Security Agency

We also found when we checked against the database of Home Affairs, some of the applicants did not put down the information as on the ID.

Henry De Grass, General manager - South African Social Security Agency

The R350 Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grant was established to help jobless South Africans during the current coronavirus pandemic.

In order to qualify for the grant, applicants need to be unemployed, over the age of 18 and not receiving any income, funding, social grants, or UIF payment.

De Grass says some of the information received by Sassa from the UIF was outdated.

We've asked the UIF, the Department of Labour to provide us with the revised file and we will run the application again.

Henry De Grass, General manager - South African Social Security Agency

The application would usually take about two to three weeks...we will notify the person that their application has been approved or rejected.

Henry De Grass, General manager - South African Social Security Agency

He says an appeal system has now been set up for those whose applications have been rejected:

There will be an appeal panel...you will have the right to appeal...we're in the process of establishing the appeal panel.

Henry De Grass, General manager - South African Social Security Agency

Listen to the full conversation below:


