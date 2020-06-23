Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking'





ANC deputy chief whip in the provincial legislature, Khalid Sayed, says the City is deflecting from its own governance failures by blaming party politics.

There's an ongoing conflict between Hangberg residents and the City of Cape Town over shack demolitions and the lack of proper housing in the area.

A crèche was set alight and an electricity depot was vandalised in Hangberg over the weekend.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato and Alderman JP Smith have both implicated local ANC leaders in the destruction of property in Hangberg for political gains.

In a media statement, Plato claims that ANC leaders were caught on camera "celebrating" the destruction of the Little Angels Educare Centre.

"I have seen photos doing the rounds of the Little Angels crèche burning down in Hangberg while local ANC leaders stand close by, at a barricade in the road, that prevented emergency fire services from accessing the area to extinguish the blaze, smiling and seemingly celebrating the destruction of this important community service", the mayor writes.

Plato adds that he will raise the actions of the local ANC leaders with President Cyril Ramaphosa so that the party can investigate the matter.

Sayed, however, says that he is disappointed that the city officials have reduced the unrest in Hangberg to cheap politicking.

He says blaming protests on opposition parties takes away from the issues that need to be addressed in underserviced communities.

It's reflective of the cheap politicking that we've seen on the part of in the City of Cape Town. Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

It's a diversion tactic for their failure to deliver housing, particularly in Hangberg. For their failure to adhere to the high court order not to demolish structures of living. Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

While Sayed has not seen the photographs alluded to by the mayor, he has challenged Plato and Smith to open a criminal case against any ANC member accused of wrongdoing.

He maintains that the ANC does not condone vandalism or the destruction of property.

I want the Mayor and JP Smith to go to the police station in Hout Bay to lay criminal charges against those who they say are ANC members that are doing things. Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

We can't blame these protests on party politics...People out there are really aggrieved. Khalid Sayed, ANC Member of the Provincial Legislature - Western Cape

