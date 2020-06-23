Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September





On Tuesday former president, Jacob Zuma appeared in the Pietermaritzburg High Court for his pre-trial.

The matter has been postponed to 8 September where a trial date will be set.

Zuma and arms company Thales face charges of corruption and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Prosecutor Billy Downer told the court they are ready to go ahead once the date is set.

The defence said they will also be ready to go to trial.

EWN reporter Nkosikhona Duma, who was in court, says the State argued that the Covid-19 situation hampers both local and international travel which may have a negative effect on the trial.

They were hoping the matter could be heard in October and Zuma's legal team argued that given the former president's advanced age, at 78-years-old, it is in the interests that the trial starts and concluded as soon as possible. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

Judge Kate Pillay agreed with this statement and said October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the date in September.

The arrest warrant for Zuma issued in February was cancelled.

Listen to the interview below: