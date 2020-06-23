Sadtu EC disappointed after more than 100 pupils contract Covid-19 at one school





While provincial authorities scramble to contain the outbreak at the Mount Frere school, teachers' union Sadtu says it's not satisfied with school safety measures in the Eastern Cape.

RELATED: Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

It's understood that more than 130 schools in the Eastern Cape have closed due to cluster outbreaks since learning resumed at the start of June.

Sadtu's Eastern Cape secretary Chris Mdingi says the union had earlier warned that the provincial Education Department was not ready to reopen.

He says school safety cannot be guaranteed because infrared forehead thermometers cannot detect Covid-19 reliably.

RELATED: 'Infrared thermometer fever screening for Covid-19 is ineffective'

In our view, the safety measures are not as one would wish to see them in schools. Chris Mdingi, Provincial Secretary - Sadtu Eastern Cape

We had said that the Eastern Cape Department of Education appears not to have prepared for the reopening of schools. Chris Mdingi, Provincial Secretary - Sadtu Eastern Cape

We've expressed our disappointment and disgruntlement in around the issue of those infections... which were supposed to be prevented. Chris Mdingi, Provincial Secretary - Sadtu Eastern Cape

Listen to the latest on The Midday Report: