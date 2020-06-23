16.4m people were actively looking for a job – without success – before lockdown





South Africa's unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2020 rose to by a percentage point to 30.1%.

Youth unemployment now stands at 41.7%.

Photo by malcolm garret from Pexels

In the past year, almost 900 000 more people have become jobless, according to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.

About 16.4 million South Africans who were actively looking for a job before the lockdown failed to secure employment.

The Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate (20.9%) in South Africa.

Joblessness is worse in the Eastern Cape (40.5%) than anywhere else in the country.

These figures capture the situation before the lockdown started.

For more detail, listen to Clement Manyathela’s interview of Risenga Maluleka (Statistician-General of Stats SA) in the audio below.