16.4m people were actively looking for a job – without success – before lockdown
South Africa's unemployment rate for the first quarter of 2020 rose to by a percentage point to 30.1%.
Youth unemployment now stands at 41.7%.
In the past year, almost 900 000 more people have become jobless, according to Stanlib Chief Economist Kevin Lings.
About 16.4 million South Africans who were actively looking for a job before the lockdown failed to secure employment.
The Western Cape has the lowest unemployment rate (20.9%) in South Africa.
Joblessness is worse in the Eastern Cape (40.5%) than anywhere else in the country.
These figures capture the situation before the lockdown started.
For more detail, listen to Clement Manyathela’s interview of Risenga Maluleka (Statistician-General of Stats SA) in the audio below.
More from Business
South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC
It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.Read More
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices
South Africa’s farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More
SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to covid-19 shutdowns
Approximately 50% of all South African produced wine is exported says Wosa's Maryna Callow and it's important to maintain sales.Read More
What can we expect from our emergency budget?
A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect.Read More
How the regulations roller coaster impacted this non-alcoholic drinks business
The Duchess is described as the world’s first nonalcoholic gin and tonic.Read More
How Covid-19 changed business strategy in South Africa
Covid-19 is unrelenting, unpredictable and one has to balance saving lives and livelihood.Read More
Activists targeting some Standard Bank board members over fossil fuel links
Some Standard Bank board members are, according to climate activists, conflicted about climate change-related matters.Read More
Telkom considers selling mobile towers
Telkom wants more value from its mobile-tower business, including a potential sale.Read More
SA must prepare to reopen international travel and save economy, argues analyst
Analyst Dr Greg Mills says allowing international tourism to resume would be a quick win for South Africa's government.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More