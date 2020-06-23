Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu





A survey of more than 130 teachers has revealed that diabetes, hypertension, and asthma are the most common comorbidities among teachers at higher risk of Covid-19.

The National Teachers Union (Natu) found that many teachers have multiple underlying health conditions, especially those over the age of 60.

Natu's general secretary Cynthia Barnes says the union is concerned that the Department of Education hasn't put out job adverts to appoint additional teachers to replace high-risk educators.

The Education Department hasn't sent any bulleting whereby these teachers will be replaced by teachers who are still out there. Cynthia Barnes, General Secretary - Natu

The learners are not going to have enough teachers to teach them. Cynthia Barnes, General Secretary - Natu

