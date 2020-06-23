King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne
The acting AbaThembu King and son of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, Azenathi Dalindyebo has been given written instructions to vacate his father's palace with immediate effect.
In a letter from Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane dated 19 June, Azenathi was told to leave Bumbane Great Place palace following the expiration of his term of office.
Azenathi took to the throne in 2016 after the incarceration of his father in 2015.
Buyelekhaya was subsequently released in December having served a third of his sentence.
AbaThembu Royal Family spokesperson Babalo Papu says he has now been reinstated.
The king is, by custom and by law, back at this throne.Babalo Papu, Spokesperson and advisor - abaThembu Royal Family
For years the family has been rocked by one scandal after another.
In March, Dalindyebo was arrested after allegedly going on a rampage and attacking his family with an axe, bush knives and pangas in the Bumbane Great Place.
Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has previously demanded a DNA test to prove whether or not Azanethi is his biological son.
In that regard, we have not got Azanathi to agree on a paternity testBabalo Papu, Spokesperson and advisor - abaThembu Royal Family
RELATED: Battle for AbaThembu throne continues
Click below to hear from abaThembu royal family spokesperson Babalo Papu:
More from Local
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister
The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.Read More
Western Cape death toll rises to 1,500
The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.Read More
An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says Cape Town licensing centres should be accepting the results of an optometrist eye test.Read More
Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu
Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fill the gaps.Read More
SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial
The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study.Read More
Sadtu EC disappointed after more than 100 pupils contract Covid-19 at one school
Over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking'
The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in Hangberg.Read More
Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...
Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.Read More
South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC
It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.Read More
Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools
A group of principals in the Western Cape has called on schooling to be suspended.Read More