King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne





The acting AbaThembu King and son of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, Azenathi Dalindyebo has been given written instructions to vacate his father's palace with immediate effect.

In a letter from Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane dated 19 June, Azenathi was told to leave Bumbane Great Place palace following the expiration of his term of office.

Azenathi took to the throne in 2016 after the incarceration of his father in 2015.

Buyelekhaya was subsequently released in December having served a third of his sentence.

AbaThembu Royal Family spokesperson Babalo Papu says he has now been reinstated.

The king is, by custom and by law, back at this throne. Babalo Papu, Spokesperson and advisor - abaThembu Royal Family

For years the family has been rocked by one scandal after another.

In March, Dalindyebo was arrested after allegedly going on a rampage and attacking his family with an axe, bush knives and pangas in the Bumbane Great Place.

Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has previously demanded a DNA test to prove whether or not Azanethi is his biological son.

In that regard, we have not got Azanathi to agree on a paternity test Babalo Papu, Spokesperson and advisor - abaThembu Royal Family

Click below to hear from abaThembu royal family spokesperson Babalo Papu: