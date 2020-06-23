King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
When surf rage overrides stoke
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Melissa Volker
Today at 17:46
The Very Big Comedy Show at this years virtual NAF
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rob Van Vuuren - Comedian/Writer at ...
Today at 18:09
What to expect from the budget amidst swelling jobless rate
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of SA Investments at Ninety One
Today at 18:13
Alcohol industry in drive to transform R40-R60 billion tavern industry into economic hubs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convenor at National Liquor Traders Council
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads. Could this work for SA?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 18:50
Bruce reads World News.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice + PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Volkswagen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works – Emotions and Investing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Nixon - Behavioural Finance Expert at Momentum Investments
Today at 20:25
How much do children really need to know about the family's financial situation?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Moeshfieka Botha - Head of Research and Consumer Education at National Debt Advisors
Today at 21:15
Motoring with Melinda: Review Mahindra S11 Pikup and BMW x4 M EXPERIENCE
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
Youth unemployment figures paint a bleak picture for our country. Where to from here?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 21:45
REPLAY: Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says Cape Town licensing centres should be accepting the results of an optometrist... 23 June 2020 3:58 PM
Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fil... 23 June 2020 2:30 PM
View all Local
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September. 23 June 2020 1:05 PM
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
View all Politics
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to covid-19 shutdowns Approximately 50% of all South African produced wine is exported says Wosa's Maryna Callow and it's important to maintain sales. 23 June 2020 6:36 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
View all Business
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne

23 June 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
AbaThembu
AbaThembu King
AbaThembu king Buyelekhya Dalindyebo
AbaThembu Royal House

CapeTalk's Clement Manyathela gets the update on the latest scandal to rock the abaThembu Royal Family...

The acting AbaThembu King and son of King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo, Azenathi Dalindyebo has been given written instructions to vacate his father's palace with immediate effect.

In a letter from Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane dated 19 June, Azenathi was told to leave Bumbane Great Place palace following the expiration of his term of office.

Azenathi took to the throne in 2016 after the incarceration of his father in 2015.

Buyelekhaya was subsequently released in December having served a third of his sentence.

AbaThembu Royal Family spokesperson Babalo Papu says he has now been reinstated.

The king is, by custom and by law, back at this throne.

Babalo Papu, Spokesperson and advisor - abaThembu Royal Family

For years the family has been rocked by one scandal after another.

In March, Dalindyebo was arrested after allegedly going on a rampage and attacking his family with an axe, bush knives and pangas in the Bumbane Great Place.

Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo has previously demanded a DNA test to prove whether or not Azanethi is his biological son.

In that regard, we have not got Azanathi to agree on a paternity test

Babalo Papu, Spokesperson and advisor - abaThembu Royal Family

RELATED: Battle for AbaThembu throne continues

Click below to hear from abaThembu royal family spokesperson Babalo Papu:


23 June 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
AbaThembu
AbaThembu King
AbaThembu king Buyelekhya Dalindyebo
AbaThembu Royal House

Recommended

More from Local

200518-mkhizejpg

'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister

23 June 2020 5:26 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Western Cape death toll rises to 1,500

23 June 2020 4:48 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170717-cape-care-container-3jpg

An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC

23 June 2020 3:58 PM

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says Cape Town licensing centres should be accepting the results of an optometrist eye test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

631a361e-b3e1-4fe0-afd7-047f94a0493b.jpg

Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu

23 June 2020 2:30 PM

Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fill the gaps.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 1:48 PM

The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-lerners-girl-pupil-shoes-black-uniformjpg

Sadtu EC disappointed after more than 100 pupils contract Covid-19 at one school

23 June 2020 1:43 PM

Over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

liezl-mathews-on-facebookjpg

Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking'

23 June 2020 1:07 PM

The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in Hangberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa

Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...

23 June 2020 12:35 PM

Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hunger hungry food 122rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

23 June 2020 12:27 PM

It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

school-hallway-pexels-photojpeg

Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

23 June 2020 11:45 AM

A group of principals in the Western Cape has called on schooling to be suspended.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC

Local

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

Business Opinion Local

Cape principals plead with govt to review decision to reopen schools

Local

EWN Highlights

CSA to probe 'fake document' claiming Boucher is 3TC shareholder

23 June 2020 5:17 PM

One metre or two? How social distancing affects COVID-19 risk

23 June 2020 4:39 PM

Zuma’s lawyers ‘happy' with postponement of his case

23 June 2020 3:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA