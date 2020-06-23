An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC
In Cape Town, an optometrist eye test is generally not accepted when applying for or renewing a drivers' licence.
It is only permitted if a person has failed the internal eye test conducted at one of the Driving Licence Testing Centres (DLTCs).
Capetonians have argued that the DLTCs should accept eye tests conducted externally in order to reduce long queues at licensing centres and to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.
On Monday, the City of Cape Town's chief inspector for traffic services, Maxine Bezuidenhout, claimed that the RTMC refused to allow for external eye tests to be accepted.
However, RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane has confirmed to CapeTalk that this is not true.
In fact, Zwane says the RTMC supports the view that an optometrist report should be accepted at DLTCs, which he says is backed by legal opinion.
He explains that licencing centres in Gauteng have been accepting optometrist reports for the past two years.
According to Zwane, the City of Cape Town has not approached the RTMC about this matter, despite Bezuidenhout claiming otherwise.
"It cannot be that we are made a scapegoat in this case", he tells CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson.
We have not been engaged on this.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
Our position is clear, in Gauteng they have been accepting test results from optometrists from around 2018. There is a legal opinion that says it can be done.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
Our view is that it should be accepted because the legal opinion clearly explains that the optometrist is trained to test eyes, the people at the offices are only trained to operate the machine.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
Optometrists are trained to test eyes. It is for that reason that we support the view that an optometrist report should be accepted.Simon Zwane, Spokesperson - Road Traffic Management Corporation
Listen to the full interview on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
