Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay

Latest Local
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th...
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in...
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September.
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA's Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court.
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams.
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up.
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi...
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si...
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy...
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.'
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.
Local

Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay

23 June 2020 5:56 PM
by
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Arms deal
Racketeering
Karyn Maughan
zuma corruption trial
Armd deal case
French arms company Thales

There's a new delay in the case against former President Jacob Zuma as his co-accused challenges the NPA's racketeering charges.

Zuma appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

His case has been postponed until 8 September for the setting of a trial date, but there could be a further delay in the trial going ahead.

RELATED: Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September

Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering, and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal in the 1990s.

However, Thales has filed an application to have the racketeering charges against the company set aside.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the legal challenge could potentially delay the trial by as much as two years.

Racketeering charges can carry a 25-year sentence.

The court challenge will have major implications for the case against Zuma, Maughan tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Thales intends to bring a review challenge to the NPA's decision to charge it with racketeering.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

On a conservative estimate, that kind of legal challenge could take anything up to two years.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The prospects of Jacob Zuma going on trial in October - which is what he said he wanted to happen - is now almost dead in the water.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

It will give Zuma the chance to potentially either join that racketeering challenge or argue for the case with him and Thales to be split and held in separate courts.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

We are now looking at the possibility of another two-year delay before this case gets off the ground.

Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

New sick note, warrant of arrest cancelled

The former president's lawyers told the court on Tuesday that Zuma had recovered from his illness and would be able to stand trial.

Zuma missed his last scheduled appearance in February due to an undisclosed illness, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him.

A judge had issued an arrest warrant for Zuma after finding a doctor's note submitted by Zuma’s ex-lawyer to be “inadequate”.

The warrant of arrest has been cancelled after another doctor's note was submitted to the court on Tuesday.

Below is a copy of the latest doctor's note:

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


