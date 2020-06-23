Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay





Zuma appeared briefly in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday in connection with the multi-billion-rand arms deal.

His case has been postponed until 8 September for the setting of a trial date, but there could be a further delay in the trial going ahead.

Zuma and French arms company Thales face charges of corruption, racketeering, and fraud linked to the multi-billion arms deal in the 1990s.

However, Thales has filed an application to have the racketeering charges against the company set aside.

Legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the legal challenge could potentially delay the trial by as much as two years.

French arms company Thales will challenge the NPA’s decision to charge it with racketeering with former President Zuma.



That application means any prospect of Zuma going on trial with Thales this year is pretty much dead. — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 23, 2020

Racketeering charges can carry a 25-year sentence.

The court challenge will have major implications for the case against Zuma, Maughan tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

Thales intends to bring a review challenge to the NPA's decision to charge it with racketeering. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

On a conservative estimate, that kind of legal challenge could take anything up to two years. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

The prospects of Jacob Zuma going on trial in October - which is what he said he wanted to happen - is now almost dead in the water. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

It will give Zuma the chance to potentially either join that racketeering challenge or argue for the case with him and Thales to be split and held in separate courts. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

We are now looking at the possibility of another two-year delay before this case gets off the ground. Karyn Maughan, legal journalist

New sick note, warrant of arrest cancelled

The former president's lawyers told the court on Tuesday that Zuma had recovered from his illness and would be able to stand trial.

Zuma missed his last scheduled appearance in February due to an undisclosed illness, which led to an arrest warrant being issued against him.

A judge had issued an arrest warrant for Zuma after finding a doctor's note submitted by Zuma’s ex-lawyer to be “inadequate”.

The warrant of arrest has been cancelled after another doctor's note was submitted to the court on Tuesday.

Below is a copy of the latest doctor's note:

READ: This is the letter - written by SANDF Surgeon General - that persuaded Judge Kate Pillay to cancel the suspended arrest issued for fmr President Jacob Zuma.

Judge Dhaya Pillay issued that warrant after finding a “sick note” submitted by Zuma’s ex lawyer to be “inadequate”: pic.twitter.com/ajW3D2fulM — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) June 23, 2020

