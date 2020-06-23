Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty
The Covid-19 lockdown is forcing many employees to work from home and children to get schooling online.
Many people who need computers can’t afford to buy them and, with imports restricted, new equipment is somewhat scarce right now.
The demand for refurbished laptops and desktop PCs is skyrocketing.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Wale Arewa, CEO at Xperien Asset Recovery Management, a company destroys data on “end-of-service” computers.
The used-computer market has been growing in South Africa in recent times… work-and-learn-from home has made the demand for used computers huge…Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management
It’s not easy to get new computers at the moment. Normally it takes about three weeks to import equipment… Now, we’re looking at about eight weeks…Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management
Used computers are being used across the board; in corporates and at home… Traditionally, corporate companies wouldn’t consider it, but now banks and lawyers are ordering used computers from Xperien.Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management
Used prices can be up to a third of those of new computers… Usually, around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offering 85% of the functionality…Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management
New computers usually last for three years. We refurbish computers to guarantee the performance for up to 10 years… We provide a 12-month warranty as standard…Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management
After-sales service is where we are very strong – equal or better than what you get when buying new computers.Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
