Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Western Cape death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says Cape Town licensing centres should be accepting the results of an optometrist... 23 June 2020 3:58 PM
Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fil... 23 June 2020 2:30 PM
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in... 23 June 2020 1:07 PM
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September. 23 June 2020 1:05 PM
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA's Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court. 23 June 2020 7:25 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
SA export wine sitting in harbour for over a month due to covid-19 shutdowns Approximately 50% of all South African produced wine is exported says Wosa's Maryna Callow and it's important to maintain sales. 23 June 2020 6:36 AM
What can we expect from our emergency budget? A special emergency budget will be presented on Wednesday - and this is what we can be sure to expect. 22 June 2020 7:41 PM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now. 22 June 2020 3:01 PM
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty

23 June 2020 3:28 PM
by
Computers
laptops
Coronavirus
Lockdown
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
refurbished computers
desktop computers
Wale Arewa
Xperien Asset Recovery Management
personal computers
PCs

"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).

The Covid-19 lockdown is forcing many employees to work from home and children to get schooling online.

"Working from home - it's not driving me crazy at all!"

Many people who need computers can’t afford to buy them and, with imports restricted, new equipment is somewhat scarce right now.

The demand for refurbished laptops and desktop PCs is skyrocketing.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Wale Arewa, CEO at Xperien Asset Recovery Management, a company destroys data on “end-of-service” computers.

The used-computer market has been growing in South Africa in recent times… work-and-learn-from home has made the demand for used computers huge…

Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management

It’s not easy to get new computers at the moment. Normally it takes about three weeks to import equipment… Now, we’re looking at about eight weeks…

Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management

Used computers are being used across the board; in corporates and at home… Traditionally, corporate companies wouldn’t consider it, but now banks and lawyers are ordering used computers from Xperien.

Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management

Used prices can be up to a third of those of new computers… Usually, around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offering 85% of the functionality…

Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management

New computers usually last for three years. We refurbish computers to guarantee the performance for up to 10 years… We provide a 12-month warranty as standard…

Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management

After-sales service is where we are very strong – equal or better than what you get when buying new computers.

Wale Arewa, CEO - Xperien Asset Recovery Management

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

