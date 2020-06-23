'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said South Africa is “moving towards a devastating and decimating storm” in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to the latest statistics the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the Western Province has now reached 1,500 with a total of 52,178 confirmed cases and 37,234 recoveries.
Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the provincial government was having 'sleepless nights' and working around the clock in a bid to contain the virus.
In her latest article for the Daily Maverick journalist Estelle Ellis writes that the province's Nelson Mandela Bay is on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis.
We've had a sharp increase in cases and our doubling rate in Nelson Mandela Bay is now about ten days. Faster than the national average.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
We are simply running out of beds...but what we're really running out of are doctors and nurses.Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen
Listen to the full interview below:
