Latest Local
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500 The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in th... 23 June 2020 4:48 PM
View all Local
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking' The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in Hangberg.
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September.
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll' NPA's Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court.
View all Politics
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams.
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up.
View all Business
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through higher taxes.
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players.
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will sit it out.
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas.
View all Sport
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am.
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy.
Elmo of Takalani Sesame chats to Lester Kiewit and it's adorable Elmo says it is very important to wash hands 'because if you stay healthy then you show other people that you care.'
View all Entertainment
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients.
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant.
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline.
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister

23 June 2020 5:26 PM
by
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
COVID-19

The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday said South Africa is “moving towards a devastating and decimating storm” in respect of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the latest statistics the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the Western Province has now reached 1,500 with a total of 52,178 confirmed cases and 37,234 recoveries.

Meanwhile in the Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said the provincial government was having 'sleepless nights' and working around the clock in a bid to contain the virus.

In her latest article for the Daily Maverick journalist Estelle Ellis writes that the province's Nelson Mandela Bay is on the brink of full-blown hospital bed crisis.

We've had a sharp increase in cases and our doubling rate in Nelson Mandela Bay is now about ten days. Faster than the national average.

Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

We are simply running out of beds...but what we're really running out of are doctors and nurses.

Estelle Ellis, Senior Journalist - Maverick Citizen

Listen to the full interview below:


23 June 2020 5:26 PM
by
Tags:
Eastern Cape
Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality
COVID-19

