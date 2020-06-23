Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA?
Facebook has launched a tool exclusive to the U.K, for users to report ads they suspect of being scams.
Click the three dots in the top-right corner of each Facebook ad, then select ‘Report ad,’ then ‘Misleading or scam ad’ and then ‘Send a detailed scam report.’
Once a scam ad report has been filed, the feature will alert a focused internal ops team at Facebook that is tasked with handling reports — so reviewing reports and removing violating ads.
The new consumer safety feature follows a defamation lawsuit filed in April last year by consumer advice personality Martin Lewis, as a result of scam ads misappropriating his image to try to scam users into parting with their savings.
So, when forced to, Facebook can do all of the things it keeps telling us it cannot - when Covid-19 hit suddenly it was able to filter out all the fake news...drink bleach stories...it can get its house in order but it has to do it when it's forced to.Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief and publisher - Stuff
The thing about Facebook is that only when forced to will they do it - a company that makes all of its revenue from advertising is being asked to mute advertising - that is counter to its business model - and I think that's what's gone wrong with Facebook...Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief and publisher - Stuff
Mark Zuckerberg just stumbles from tone-deaf mad comment to the next one - the latest one whether they would censor US President Donald Trump's comments around George Floyd - where Snapchat and Twitter actually did - Facebook did not.Toby Shapshak, editor-in-chief and publisher - Stuff
Listen to the interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA?
