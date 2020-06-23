This Volkswagen ad really drives it home
Andy Rice, branding expert, gives his review of the week's campaigns.
Today's Hero, an ad for the Volkswagen Polo, focuses on a post-lockdown South Africa with regulations eased.
The television ad's message is 'Support locally-produced products'.
It refers to a one-horse town...little businesses waking from their lockdown slumber...the little twist at the end gives it a slight differentiation...the message to viewers is - drive local, support local.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
The Zero award goes to iWyze insurance, since it looks as if it is basically copying an ad by Outsurance.
There's no twist in the plot to suggest a parody or a spoof...it looks just like a straight steal..literally, frame for frame - here comes the jumbo jet, cut to the crowd holding up their cards so it makes a giant logo in the stadium - not a parody - a theft, I think.Andy Rice, branding and advertising expert
@brucebusiness Here is a contender for a Zero. 1min 45 secs of advertising, featuring 3 motor insurance Ads, 2 of which are remarkably similar! pic.twitter.com/O6xj0pjJbc— justice Rusty mhizha (@WaMhizha) June 16, 2020
Listen to the full interview with Andy below.
This article first appeared on 702 : This Volkswagen ad really drives it home
