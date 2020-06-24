Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has to find close to R700 million to cover possible Covid-19 grants as ordered by a court. The Pretoria High Court last week ordered that the R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers as well as special permit holders.
Judge Selby Baqwa said a directive issued by Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu unconstitutional and unlawful.
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu talks to Refilwe Moloto about how they plan on finding R700 million to pay asylum seekers and special permit holders the Covid-19 relief grant after a court ruled it would be unconstitutional to exclude them.
Zulu agrees where to find the extra money is a big question.
But we are a department that is responsible for the well-being of each and every individual who is in South Africa - that is South Africans first and foremost - but of course, we are responsible for other people that find themselves in South Africa and destitute and desperate.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
Zulu says the department has struggled to come up with the R350 grants and this added task is going to require digging even deeper.
The court has made a finding and it is our responsibility to see how we are going to be able to deal with that.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
She stresses that during such times of social distress and a situation such as Covid-19, government is concerned about everyone receiving relief within the country, not just South Africans.
Why then did the issue of paying asylum-seekers and permit holders end up in court, asks Refilwe?
There was never any resistance but we also needed to be very conscious of the fact that we have a lot of people living in South Africa who are undocumented and need assistance.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
But she says government clarified those recipients of the grants are South African citizens, permanent residents, or refugees registered with Home Affairs.
She believes it is organisations who support those who may fall outside of those parameters that chose to go to court.
But we were not resisting. I even said personally as a minister from a constitutional point of view, I don't have a leg to stand on constitutionally in supporting such people.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
Politically I don't have a leg to stand on, because the most important thing that needs to be understood as government we can never throw our hands in the air for people who are here when we are in a disaster like this, but we be responsible and realise the purseis not a bottomless pit.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
We are not contesting this, we are not fighting this, we are saying let's see what we can do so that we can cover those people that were not covered.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
In terms of Wednesday's emergency budget, an extra R9 billion a month is earmarked for Sassa grants to cover the R350 basic grant as well as the special Cofid-19 increases on all other grants.
We have to depend on what the Treasury has, we have to depend on what the country has.Minister Lindiwe Zulu - Social Development
She says the department had begun to discuss the possibility of a basic income grant prior to Covid-19 given the weak state of the economy and high unemployment levels.
A basic income grant aims not just to ensure people have some income to survive, but also empowers them to have more ability to seek jobs or start earning money, she explains.
Presentations to the parliamentary portfolio committee are in the works.
Listen to the interview below:
