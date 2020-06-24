Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary
Eight out of ten African Grey parrots globally originate in Africa and they are the most traded parrots in the world.
Many South Africans are unprepared for the demands of owning an African Grey parrot, which creates a massive burden of care on sanctuaries.
Isabel Wentzel, head curator of The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their plan at Birds of Eden in building free-flight enclosures for parrots who need rehoming.
Wentzel says unlike most other domestic pets, African Grays can live for 60 years in a household, and that can present an issue when the owner dies and the parrot outlives them.
We just get so many requests for African Greys in particular needing new homes.Isabel Wentzel, Head curator -The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance
She says people begin to realise the birds need more than just to sit in a cage and be taken out now and then.
And when you want to go away you need to find a babysitter.Isabel Wentzel, Head curator -The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance
All these factors have led to this initiative to provide the birds with a better environment.
We are able to give the parrots a bit more of a choice in life, where instead of sitting in a cage, dependent on what an owner wants to give you.Isabel Wentzel, Head curator -The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance
We can offer them the social society they need because African Greys are highly sociable and that's the beauty of it because they actually get together so easily - they learn to be African Greys, they learn to be a bird again easily because their social structure is so intense.Isabel Wentzel, Head curator -The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance
She says when kept as pets, they do often bond with one particular person, and then rehoming to someone else can also be a challenge.
But in an aviary, she says they bond as a flock.
They are so busy and part of it is because they are so intelligent, they want to be entertained by something they can do. They don't just want to sit bored.Isabel Wentzel, Head curator -The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance
One sign of boredom is when the pluck themselves and display other behavioral issues, she explains.
Contact the South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance website here.
She says the special free-flight enclosure will be built behind the scenes at Birds of Eden so that the birds already in the forest are not compromised.
Lockdown slowed the build down but they have all the equipment and are just waiting to complete the project.
It is going to be completely natural, with grass, plants, water, everything in it, which is beautiful for them because they are so busy.Isabel Wentzel, Head curator -The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance
Take a listen below:
More from Local
Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay
There's a new delay in the case against former President Jacob Zuma as his co-accused challenges the NPA's racketeering charges.Read More
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister
The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500
The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.Read More
An optometrist report should be accepted at licensing centres - RTMC
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says Cape Town licensing centres should be accepting the results of an optometrist eye test.Read More
Diabetes, hypertension and asthma common comorbidities among teachers - Natu
Teacher unions have indicated that members with comorbidities must work from home and that more appointments will be needed to fill the gaps.Read More
King's son fired - latest in battle for AbaThembu throne
CapeTalk's Clement Manyathela gets the update on the latest scandal to rock the abaThembu Royal Family...Read More
SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial
The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study.Read More
Sadtu EC disappointed after more than 100 pupils contract Covid-19 at one school
Over 100 pupils at an Eastern Cape high school have tested positive for the coronavirus.Read More
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking'
The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in Hangberg.Read More
Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...
Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty
"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).Read More
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA
Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through higher prices.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop
Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.Read More
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity?
Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity.Read More
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.Read More
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist
Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not.Read More
Fedhasa: Hospitality sector needs domestic travel rules relaxed to really reopen
Fedhasa CEO says the government is yet to confirm if domestic leisure travel will be permitted alongside the reopening of accommodation facilities.Read More
How many South Africans smoke tobacco? A lot! Especially in the Western Cape
About 17.6% of adults in South Africa smoke tobacco, according to the SA National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey.Read More