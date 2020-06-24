WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is expected to table his “emergency” budget on Wednesday.

Mboweni will unveil his adjusted budget during a joint sitting of Parliament at 3pm this afternoon.

He'll provide details on how the government will distribute the R500 billion relief package announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa back in April.

Roughly R130 billion of the package will come from reprioritising money already allocated to various departments.

National Treasury has been forced to revise its figures, projections, and allocations to national and provincial departments as well as local governments because of Covid-19.

Western Cape MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier says he's waiting to see what financial support will be provided to provincial governments fighting against Covid-19.

The Western Cape's Covid-19 response is estimated to cost the province more than R5 billion, according to Maynier.

For us, the big question is - despite the very tough fiscal conditions - what further financial support will provinces be receiving? David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

Provinces are on the front line. They're responsible for temporary hospital facilities, quarantine and self-isolation facilities, and additional medical staff. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

When President Cyril Ramaphosa opened the Hospital of Hope in the province... the whole question of finance was traversed and he was very clear... he reassured us that costs would not be an issue when it comes to the fight against Covid-19 in the Western Cape. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni will be essentially tabling a new fiscal framework. David Maynier, MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities - Western Cape

