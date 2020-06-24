I need protection from my violent husband, what does the law say? #GBV





Last month crisis intervention service Lifeline reported a 500% increase in the number of gender-based violence (GBV) cases reported to it its helpline during the national lockdown.

The spike in incidents corroborated information provided by Police Minister Bheki Cele who told the media than more than 2 300 GBV calls/complaints were registered in the five days up to March 31.

In the last two weeks, the President has called GBV the country's second pandemic during the Covid-19 crisis and urged men to join the fight against it.

Speaking to CapeTalk's Gushwell Brooks, head of family law at Witz Incorporated Attorneys Claire Thomson says the lockdown has shone a light on the issue of domestic violence:

We've really been forced to focus on some of these problems as a society and as a community. Claire Thomson, Head of Family law and CEO - Witz Incorporated Attorneys

Thomson says from a legal standpoint there are both civil and criminal remedies available to victims of GBV.

She says if a husband hits his wife, he is guilty of the _criminal _act of assault, however, if the wife seeks protection, it will be granted under the civil law of the Domestic Violence Act.

There are several remedies available to her and they are available to her urgently and that is what is important to bear in mind for victims of domestic violence. Claire Thomson, Head of Family law and CEO - Witz Incorporated Attorneys

The immediate response that is available to a victim of domestic violence is they can remove themselves from the environment where they are at risk...if they are able to contact the police or the security company to get immediate relief, they should do that. Claire Thomson, Head of Family law and CEO - Witz Incorporated Attorneys

If the victim is able to remove themself from the situation they should go to the police station immediately and they should report the case. If there has been any sort of harm or violence they should open a criminal case. Claire Thomson, Head of Family law and CEO - Witz Incorporated Attorneys

For more on what the law says in respect of domestic violence, click below: