Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday
The 46th edition of the National Arts Festival will be going digital for the full 11 days from 25 June to 5 July.
In the face of Covid-19 a decision was taken to hold this year’s Festival completely online.
The CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, talks to Refilwe Moloto.
The festival team is an extraordinary group of people and learning new things every day.Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
She says they are totally committed to the arts and presenting it in such a way that they hope audiences will respond positively.
It's new, it's different - but it is still an incredible multi-disciplinary festival and a celebration of the arts.Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
Newton explains that at the start they planned all performances would be digital, but as lockdown eased, it became possible to set up remote venues.
Many theatres such as The Market Theatre, Artscape and others offered spaces for productions to rehearse and recorded and filmed under level 3 and 4 lockdown provisions.
Enormous amounts of sanitiser were used.Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival
Events will be released on a daily basis.
She sees it can reach audiences across the continent and the world and she is excited to see how people respond.
Listen to the details from Monica Newton below:
