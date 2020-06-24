Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Analysis of the "emergency" budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Today at 17:05
Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers
Today at 17:20
Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
No Items to show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC. 24 June 2020 2:22 PM
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
View all Local
View all Politics
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty "They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien). 23 June 2020 3:28 PM
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through hi... 22 June 2020 4:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday

24 June 2020 11:38 AM
by
Tags:
Music
Dance
Digital
Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scientists
drama
arts
Virtual National Arts Festival
digital festival

CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival.

The 46th edition of the National Arts Festival will be going digital for the full 11 days from 25 June to 5 July.

In the face of Covid-19 a decision was taken to hold this year’s Festival completely online.

The CEO of the National Arts Festival, Monica Newton, talks to Refilwe Moloto.

The festival team is an extraordinary group of people and learning new things every day.

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

RELATED: Virtual National Arts Festival: 'Lockdown prepared audiences for online viewing'

She says they are totally committed to the arts and presenting it in such a way that they hope audiences will respond positively.

It's new, it's different - but it is still an incredible multi-disciplinary festival and a celebration of the arts.

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Newton explains that at the start they planned all performances would be digital, but as lockdown eased, it became possible to set up remote venues.

Many theatres such as The Market Theatre, Artscape and others offered spaces for productions to rehearse and recorded and filmed under level 3 and 4 lockdown provisions.

Enormous amounts of sanitiser were used.

Monica Newton, CEO - National Arts Festival

Events will be released on a daily basis.

She sees it can reach audiences across the continent and the world and she is excited to see how people respond.

Listen to the details from Monica Newton below:


