[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:20
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:40
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Budget taken live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:10
Analysis of the “emergency” budget
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Thabi Leoka - Senior Economist at Argon Asset Management
Today at 16:20
How will it work: public sector patients in private hospitals?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 16:55
DA calls on Minister Lindiwe Zulu to stop the delays and reopen ECD sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alexandra Abrahams - DA Member of the Portfolio Committee on Social Development
Today at 17:05
Mboweni's emergency budget speech and tax
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers
Today at 17:20
Warnings as people hit the stores to buy dexamethasone to prevent Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jackie Maiman - Western Cape Representative at Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa
Today at 17:46
Cape Town Philharmonic fights to keep going
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Louis Heyneman - CEO at Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
Today at 18:09
Tax analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Osman Mollagee - Partner in Tax at Ey
Today at 18:13
ZOOM: Economic analysis of the Budget.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Radebe, Economist at Nedbank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
The budget on my pocket.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thamsanqa Msiza - Head of Individual Tax Returns at Tax Consulting South Africa
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - Mobs and mobilisation
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Update from insurance industry on the travesty of all those business interruption claims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - An entrepreneur's journey from pimping books
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpodumo Doubada - Founder at AskThuto
Today at 20:10
News focus: Youth Perspective of Tito Mboweni's Budget Speech
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Eliene Scott - Activate Leadership Network
Jon-Dylon Peterson - Activate Leadership Network
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC. 24 June 2020 2:22 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
View all Local
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constit... 24 June 2020 12:51 PM
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provi... 24 June 2020 11:37 AM
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders. 24 June 2020 10:54 AM
View all Politics
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week. 23 June 2020 7:48 PM
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA? Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams. 23 June 2020 7:13 PM
View all Business
View all Lifestyle
RWC masks launched for 25th anniversary of '95 win - Morné du Plessis SA's 3 World Cup-winning teams dedicate the anniversary of the '95 victory to the Springbok charity supporting injured players. 21 June 2020 11:14 AM
SA doubles star Raven Klaasen gearing up for US Open South African doubles star Raven Klaasen says he's training in preparation for this year's US Open while some of his peers will si... 19 June 2020 11:19 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
View all Sport
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro "Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman. 24 June 2020 1:24 PM
SA to issue guidelines for use of dexamethasone, Aspen confident about supply An Oxford trial found the anti-inflammatory drug causes significant reduction in deaths of critically ill Covid-19 patients. 21 June 2020 1:22 PM
UNHCR says 79.5m people forcibly displaced worldwide. That's 1% of humanity Africa accounts for 18m of the displaced. The Gauteng High Court has now ordered govt to include asylum seekers in Covid-19 grant. 20 June 2020 10:28 AM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

24 June 2020 11:48 AM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Tax
VAT
Personal finance
finance minister
income tax
minister of finance
fuel levies
watch live
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
livestream
Emergency Budget

[WATCH LIVE] We're carrying a live stream of Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address right here in this article.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni is presenting democratic South Africa’s first emergency budget at 3:00 pm on Wednesday (24 June).

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN.

[Live stream will appear below this sentence just before the scheduled start.]

Business articles trending on CapeTalk, right now:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


24 June 2020 11:48 AM
by
Tags:
Tito Mboweni
Tax
VAT
Personal finance
finance minister
income tax
minister of finance
fuel levies
watch live
Coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus in South Africa
covid-19 in south africa
livestream
Emergency Budget

Recommended

More from MyMoney Online

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Warren Buffett

Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons

22 June 2020 3:01 PM

Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House home residential property rent rental landlord tenant buy-to-let letting

Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop

22 June 2020 1:22 PM

Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190220-tito-mbowenieditedjpg

'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'

22 June 2020 11:43 AM

"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cow cattle funny 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required

22 June 2020 9:20 AM

"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

Day of reckoning looms for people who took a 'debt repayment holiday'

18 June 2020 1:37 PM

Depending on your circumstances, your bank may - or may not - extend your debt repayment holiday, says TransUnion Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ford-figo-freestylejpg

Ford launches beefy looking new Figo. Got R226 700?

17 June 2020 3:27 PM

Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson talks about the latest edition of one of South Africa’s best-selling cars.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Capitec Bank is the best bank in South Africa – Forbes magazine

11 June 2020 2:28 PM

It’s the second year in a row that the Stellenbosch-based bank has topped the US publication’s "World's Best Banks" ranking.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

don't panic.jpg

Pandemic! Depression! Mass unemployment! Yet, the JSE is rising. Why?

9 June 2020 3:01 PM

The JSE gained 8.4% last week. Listed property is up 20% (financials gained 17.9%). Kieno Kammies interviews Dr Iraj Abedian.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mould mildew damp moisture dampness condensation 123rf 123rflifestyle

[DO IT YOURSELF] Fix mould and condensation without spending much money

4 June 2020 3:17 PM

Tips and tricks to fight dampness and mould without breaking the bank, by remedial building consultant Angelo d’Ambrosio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Brazilian Brazil Jair Bolsonaro 123rf 123rfworld

I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro

24 June 2020 1:24 PM

"Imagine a US court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!" says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Refugee-centre-CT-queue.jpg

Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers

24 June 2020 10:54 AM

The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 insurance 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rfpersonalfinance

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

24 June 2020 9:37 AM

Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200518-mkhizejpg

'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister

23 June 2020 5:26 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ventilator hospital icu intensive care 123rf 123rflifestyle

Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500

23 June 2020 4:48 PM

The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crazy funny man working from home on desktop computer 123rf 123rfbusiness

Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty

23 June 2020 3:28 PM

"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine trial 123rf

SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial

23 June 2020 1:48 PM

The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sassa

Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...

23 June 2020 12:35 PM

Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hunger hungry food 122rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC

23 June 2020 12:27 PM

It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-smoking-a-bong-youtube-screengrabjpg

Tobacco ban threatening the sobriety of recovering drug addicts

23 June 2020 11:43 AM

For many in the Cape Town recovery community, the ban on tobacco has made staying away from drugs an even greater challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

Business

You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients

Business

Lockdown regulations judgment reserved, govt wants case tested in higher court

EWN Highlights

Toddler (3) killed in Lavender Hill gang shooting laid to rest

24 June 2020 3:14 PM

[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett

24 June 2020 3:13 PM

WATCH LIVE: Mboweni says total budget spending will exceed R2 trillion

24 June 2020 2:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA