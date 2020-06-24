Media 24 slammed for 'all white' book awards - but bosses say it was a 'mistake'





In 2015 social media was flooded with the hashtag #Oscarssowhite in protest at the lack of diversity of both the nominees and the judging panel of Hollywood's Academy Awards.

This week South Africa's publishing industry is facing similar criticism after the annual Media 24 Literary Prizes awarded all six of its prizes to white authors.

Additionally, only 2 of the 18 judges on the panel were black, leading many local writers to label the awards a 'whitewash'.

In a country where over 92% are African (~80%), Asian and of mixed racial parentage, here are Media24's 2020 Books Literary Prize winners 😐: https://t.co/Pn0gBgPo2m via @joburgreview — Ottilia Anna MaSibanda (@MaS1banda) June 19, 2020

Poet Athol Williams is one of several local authors who's added his voice to the criticism being levelled at Media 24.

What more must we do as black writers to be regarded as having arrived? Athol Williams, Author and poet

It's always this idea that we are emerging, that we are up and coming... Athol Williams, Author and poet

Williams says the root of the problem lies with the structure and concentration of South Africa's publishing industry.

It's a R3.5 billion a year industry that less than 1% goes to black-owned publishers. Athol Williams, Author and poet

He says the lack of diversity among the winners is no surprise given the structural make up of Media 24.

Media 24? 90% of their authors are white. Go further back down the chain, 100% of their management are white, Their editorial staff? White. Athol Williams, Author and poet

I've got no problem with 100% of the authors being white, if they wrote the best literature they should win the award, but that isn't the issue, go back down the chain, 17 of the 18 judges were white. Athol Williams, Author and poet

Writers condemn the lack of diversity in the 2020 Media24 Books Literary Prizes: https://t.co/OLnLDg8K4y — The JRB (@JoburgReview) June 19, 2020

Following widespread criticism of the awards managing director of Media24 Books Eloise Wessels issued a statement claiming the lack of diversity had been 'a mistake'.

Nonsense. Having an all white panel, judging books by all white authors to produce all white winners is not a mistake. It's deliberate. Media24 will ride out the outrage, use the publicity to sell more books and do the same thing next year. Rinse, repeat. https://t.co/1HAOk5c4RP — Dr. Sithembile Mbete (@sthembete) June 21, 2020

