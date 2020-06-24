Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly
Critics have argued that provisions of the Copyright Amendment Bill could cripple the creative economy.
The Bill was passed in Parliament about 15 months ago, but Ramphosa has not signed it into law because of the threat that the legislation potentially poses to South African content creators.
The Copyright Coalition of South Africa has welcomed the review of the Copyright Amendment Bill, which is intended to bring reform to the creative industry.
The coalition's Collen Dlamini explains that some aspects of the bill weakened the protection of intellectual property rights.
RELATED: New Copyright Amendment Bill will harm, not help, publishing industry - critics
In particular, the bill's fair use provisions provided too many loopholes for people to unfairly access copyrighted content without any statutory damages outlined in the regulations.
Dlamini says Parliament will now have an opportunity to properly consult the creative industry and rectify all the procedural and substantive issues ignored by the previous administration that process the bill.
There's a lot that has gone wrong from a process point of view and even certain provisions that were included in the Copyright Amendment Bill that has now been sent back to Parliament.Collen Dlamini, Chairperson - Copyright Coalition of SA
A lot of these issues that were contentious have to do with the fair use provision which was imported from the US and badly 'copy and pasted' on our side.Collen Dlamini, Chairperson - Copyright Coalition of SA
In South Africa, when we incorporated fair use provision, we had very wide and vague exceptions for people to access copyright-protected information - which weakened the protection of intellectual property.Collen Dlamini, Chairperson - Copyright Coalition of SA
We welcome this move by the president and we think it's very well-considered.Collen Dlamini, Chairperson - Copyright Coalition of SA
Now that it has gone back to Parliament, Parliament is forced to consult with industry and all stakeholders. We will now have an opportunity to get evidence-based research conducted for this bill.Collen Dlamini, Chairperson - Copyright Coalition of SA
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
