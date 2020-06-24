Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward

Dis-Chem Foundation donates sanitary pads to keep Soneike High girls in school

24 June 2020 1:02 PM
by

The Million Comforts Campaign was the brainchild of Imbumba Foundation founder Richard Mabaso who saw girls were missing school.

Studies show that young girls living in both urban and rural environments can lose as much as a fifth of their high school education because they do not have access to feminine hygiene products.

The Million Comforts Campaign by the Dis-Chem Foundation aims to help these girls receive the hygiene products they need and so avoid being too embarrassed to go to school during their menstrual cycle.

The Dis-Chem Foundation partners with CapeTalk in another Random Act of Kindness.

She says the campaign came into being when the Imbumba Foundation founder and CEO Richard Mabaso was at home one day.

His niece got her period and approached the aunt asking questions about it and the aunt almost shushed her away and told her to sort herself out.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

It made him realise if it was happening in his household it was likely happening across South Africa and he wanted to do something about the stigma that is often attached to menstruation.

Girls are made fun of and especially when there are leaks, their dignity is at stake.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

After doing extensive research, he noticed that many girls were missing school during their periods due to not having access to proper sanitary products.

The idea of the campaign is to collect as many sanitary towels as we can so that we can donate to these girls so that they can stay in school.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

She says what is so wonderful is that the campaign is customer-driven. Customers purchase a packet of pads to donate at the tills, and Dis-Chem matches it.

We've had the most phenomenal response to this campaign over the years. Last year we managed to collect over 10 million pads and this year we are aiming at that again.

Sherry Saltzman - Dis-Chem Foundation

Imbumba Foundation founder and CEO Richard Mabaso chats to Pippa about the school that is receiving this Random Act of Kindness - and that Soneike High School in Kuilsrivier.

Despite everything the country is going through we must always remember that girls must be given the opportunity to stay in school.

Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO - Imbumba Foundation

Mabaso says schools in Khayelitsha, Imizamo Yethu and many others have received these products.

Through the campaign we have reached more than 1 million girls throughout the country.

Richard Mabaso, Founder and CEO - Imbumba Foundation

He pleads with South Africans to make a small contribution by buying a packet of sanitary bads next time they do their shopping in Dis-Chem.

Listen to the interviews below:


24 June 2020 1:02 PM
by

