Cape Town's tourism is on the road to recovery





CPT+Up & Running is a brand new feature hosted by Kieno Kammies which takes an in-depth look at how the City of Cape Town's Invest Cape Town initiative plans to increase awareness, attractiveness, and competitiveness of the city as a place to do business. Don’t miss an episode, tune into Today with Kieno Kammies every Monday and Wednesday or subscribe to the feature, here.

Cape Town's tourism sector has taken a massive hit and finds itself fighting for survival as a result of travel bans imposed across the globe.

In the bid to get back to business, the City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism has entered into a partnership with industry specialists to breathe life back into our tourism industry and the sectors that underpin the tourism industry.

To give businesses in the tourism sector a chance of survival, the City of Cape Town's recovery plan seeks to help them with their recovery planning and adapting their business models post Covid-19.

Things are looking up for the aviation sector

The aviation sector is among some of the hardest hit by the national lockdown.

Its economy is a crucial driver for the growth of Cape Town’s tourism and for this reason, forms a key part of the City of Cape Town's Economic Recovery Plan which includes investing in airport branding to ensure that Cape Town is top of mind when air travel resumes.

Before Covid-19 brought air travel to an abrupt halt, Cape Town had secured numerous new flight routes connecting our beautiful city to the world. As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, the aviation sector prepares for take-off with Delta airlines' inclusion of Cape Town to its popular Atlanta-Johannesburg route from October this year.

In this episode, Africa Melane talks to Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos about the full extent of the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector and where the future of Cape Town's tourism is going.

The stats are not looking good... A lot of businesses are bleeding and, so we have to find ways to assist businesses to adapt and to find new business models. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

If we don't get those sectors open now, there's going to be little chance of survival. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

In case you missed it, Kieno Kammies spoke to Cape Town Tourism Chief Executive, Enver Duminy about where Cape Town Tourism is focusing its efforts and what the future of tourism looks like.

The challenge for us is when are we going to open and what is the pace that we're going to open up at while minding the protocol that we need to have in place to provide that confidence in travellers. Enver Duminy, Chief Executive Officer — Cape Town Tourism

Part of what we've learned through the water crisis and now Covid-19 is the fact that we mustn't disregard our domestic market... For a long time, the pricing has been geared toward international because the yield is there, they stay longer, they spend more but the volumes are coming from domestic. Enver Duminy, Chief Executive Officer — Cape Town Tourism

How we built to that level of international success was on the back of domestic tourism because we all started in domestic tourism and Cape Town is no different. Enver Duminy, Chief Executive Officer — Cape Town Tourism

By working together, as one city, we can overcome the economic impact of Covid-19 on our city. The City and Invest Cape Town are here to help rebuild our economy. Visit investcapetown.com and tell us how you and your business have adapted and innovated to combat the effects of Covid-19.