Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer





The man accused of murdering 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule has appeared in court via video where he told magistrate John Baloyi he would be employing a private lawyer to assist him with his defense.

It's a u-turn for 31-year-old Mzikayise Malephane who told the court during his first appearance last week that he would apply for legal aid.

EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC.

It caused quite a bit of anger... Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

#TshegofatsoPule Members of the EFF and the ANC Women’s league demonstrating outside the Roodepoort Magistrates court where Muzikayise Malephane will make his second appearance. KM pic.twitter.com/i87MjkHW1N — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 24, 2020

Pule, who was 8 months pregnant, was discovered hanging from a tree with multiple stab wounds.

She was last seen alive getting into a taxi on June 4.

The family have said repeatedly that they do not know the accused...whether he was known to her will, I think, be established during the trial. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN

The matter has been postponed to 2 July.