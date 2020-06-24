I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro
A Brazilian judge has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro as well as his Cabinet and its entire staff to wear facemasks in public.
“The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people, which means taking the necessary measures to protect citizens' right to health,” Judge Renato Borelli said.
“He has exposed other people to the contagion of the disease that has caused national commotion.”
Judge Borelli warned Bolsonaro, who repeatedly ignores measures to contain Covid-19, to wear a mask or face a fine equal to about R6700.
Wearing a facemask in public was made mandatory in April.
Bolsonaro often makes a show of breaking social distancing measures by giving handshakes and hugs or socialising, usually, without a mask.
The country has more than a million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with about 52 000 deaths, the second-highest death toll in the world, after the United States.
Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
The deaths there are soaring...Barbara Friedman
Imagine the United States Federal Court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask!Barbara Friedman
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:26].
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget
[WATCH LIVE] We're carrying a live stream of Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address right here in this article.Read More
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers
The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.Read More
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.Read More
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister
The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500
The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.Read More
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty
"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).Read More
SA launches its first Covid-19 vaccine trial
The vaccine developed at the University of Oxford will be undertaken in a separate South African study.Read More
Had your Covid-19 relief fund grant application rejected? Read this...
Sassa's Henry De Grass gives an update on the Covid-19 relief grant and explains what you can do if your application was rejected.Read More
South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC
It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.Read More
Tobacco ban threatening the sobriety of recovering drug addicts
For many in the Cape Town recovery community, the ban on tobacco has made staying away from drugs an even greater challenge.Read More