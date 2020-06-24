I order you to wear a mask! – Brazilian judge to President Jair Bolsonaro





A Brazilian judge has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro as well as his Cabinet and its entire staff to wear facemasks in public.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The president has a constitutional obligation to follow the laws in force in the country, as well as to promote the general welfare of the people, which means taking the necessary measures to protect citizens' right to health,” Judge Renato Borelli said.

“He has exposed other people to the contagion of the disease that has caused national commotion.”

Judge Borelli warned Bolsonaro, who repeatedly ignores measures to contain Covid-19, to wear a mask or face a fine equal to about R6700.

Wearing a facemask in public was made mandatory in April.

Bolsonaro often makes a show of breaking social distancing measures by giving handshakes and hugs or socialising, usually, without a mask.

The country has more than a million confirmed cases of Covid-19 with about 52 000 deaths, the second-highest death toll in the world, after the United States.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.

The deaths there are soaring... Barbara Friedman

Imagine the United States Federal Court telling Donald Trump to wear a mask! Barbara Friedman

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 4:26].