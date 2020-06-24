New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls
Certain sections of the POPI Act will come into force from 1 July, the Presidency announced on Monday.
The Act gives effect to Section 14 of the Constitution, which provides that everyone has the right to privacy.
It has outlined strict rules for how businesses collect, process, store, and share someone's personal information.
Companies will be forced to have proper security measures in place when dealing with people's private information.
Businesses have been given one year to ensure that they comply with the act, the Presidency said in a statement.
Compliance attorney Ilze Luttig Hattingh says the act tackles direct marketing and unwanted spam calls.
She believes the POPI Act will put an end to telemarketers data brokers (entities that collect information about consumers to sell to marketing companies).
The Information Regulator says the bulk of the complaints that it has received from the public relate to direct marketing.
The POPI Act gives the Information Regulator teeth to investigate and enforce the regulations, including the ability to fine non-compliant parties.
The Act makes provision for fines of up to R10 million and a jail sentence of up to 10 years, depending on the infringement.
The spirit of this Act is to further protect our human right to privacy.Ilze Luttig Hattingh, Director - Novation Consulting
It deals with direct marketing, specifically who can phone you and why.Ilze Luttig Hattingh, Director - Novation Consulting
The top culprit is direct marketing.Ilze Luttig Hattingh, Director - Novation Consulting
The POPI Act says you can't just contact someone out of the blue for marketing.Ilze Luttig Hattingh, Director - Novation Consulting
Data brokering will die a fairly quick death... POPI says if you're collecting someone's information - even if it is from a public record - you have to tell them that you're doing that. They have the option to say no.Ilze Luttig Hattingh, Director - Novation Consulting
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Lifestyle
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday
CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival.Read More
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary
Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again.Read More
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty
"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).Read More
Interest groups propose 5 urgent measures to curb alcohol abuse in SA
Various interest groups are calling for stricter booze measures, including banning alcohol ads and limiting consumption through higher prices.Read More
Investing in a pandemic: Warren Buffett – as always – has lessons
Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on what Warren Buffett ("The Greatest Investor Ever") has to teach us, right now.Read More
Tenants still paying rent, for now, as landlords help and real-term prices drop
Clement Manyathela interviews Michelle Dickens of TPN, the largest credit bureau that tracks tenant payments in South Africa.Read More
How do we raise boys to become men of integrity?
Jaco van Schalkwyk of The Character Company explains how young boys can be raised to become men of integrity.Read More
Invest in cattle and 'earn between 13% and 15%'. Got R500? No farming required
"A genius idea! You just invest; they raise the cattle for you," says personal finance journalist Maya Fisher-French.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 19 June 2020
Bibliophile and beloved Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham reviews his latest book picks.Read More
Hand sanitiser and dry skin: Use clingwrap! Tips and tricks from a dermatologist
Vaseline, Shea butter, glycerine and oatmeal are your friends, says dermatologist Nomphelo Gantsho. And clingwrap. We kid you not.Read More
More from Business
[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Mboweni presents historic emergency budget
[WATCH LIVE] We're carrying a live stream of Minister Tito Mboweni's vital address right here in this article.Read More
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces
MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provincial departments.Read More
You’re insured against Covid-19, not the lockdown – insurers to their clients
Insurers aren't paying clients who took out policies that cover losses incurred due to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.Read More
This Volkswagen ad really drives it home
Andy Rice, branding expert, chooses his favourite and least favourite ads of the week.Read More
Facebook users in the UK can report scam ads - could this work for SA?
Facebook has launched a tool for U.K. users to report ads they suspect of being scams.Read More
The number of unemployed people in South Africa is scary - and growing
Although many businesses that opened after lockdown report a surprising demand, economists are not getting their hopes up.Read More
Where to buy cheap, refurbished computers – with a standard 12-month warranty
"They usually go for around 25% of the cost of a new computer, yet offers 85% of the functionality," says Wale Arewa (Xperien).Read More
16.4m people were actively looking for a job – without success – before lockdown
Clement Manyathela interviews Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-General of Stats SA.Read More
South Africans are, literally, starving! - Lorenzo Davids, Community Chest WC
It never stops - every day, thousands of desperately hungry South Africans of all races plead with Lorenzo Davids for food.Read More
Great harvests (2nd largest maize production ever) to drive down food prices
South Africa’s farms are producing massive amounts of food right now, says Wandile Sihlobo of the Agricultural Business Chamber.Read More