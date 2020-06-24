Lockdown regulations judgment reserved, govt wants case tested in higher court





Earlier this month, the lockdown alert level 3 and 4 regulations as set by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the National COVID-19 Command Council were successfully challenged in court by Reyno Dawid de Beer and Liberty Fighters Network.

The court found that saying that government had not considered people’s rights when promulgating them and they were unconstitutional.

Cogta was given two weeks to consult, review and amend the regulations but instead chose to appeal the ruling.

EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana was in court and chats to Ray White on The Midday Report, saying both sides argued whether the matter should be taken further and challenged or not.

The government applied for leave to appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal stressing that it is critical that that ruling of the irrationality over the lockdown regulations be tested in a higher court. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

Advocate Wim Trengrove arguing for the State said it was important as a point of law that this is ventilated in a higher court.

He argues that in the judgment, not all the regulations were mentioned individually as irrational so it is then not correct to argue that the entire lockdown regulations was irrational.

A decision should be forthcoming soon, she says.

Judge Norman Davis told parties that he would send them the ruling electronically soon as he does recognise it is a matter that needs to be concluded as speedily as possible. Theto Mahlakoana, Reporter - EWN

