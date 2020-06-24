[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett
Spine-chilling drone footage shows a close encounter between a group of paddlers and a great white shark near Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.
The shark swims in circles beneath the group of sea lovers, who are initially unaware of its presence.
The drone footage was shot by 14-year-old Zachary Berman, who posted the video to his YouTube account.
The NSRI posted some of the video footage on Twitter along with an urgent safety warning to all beachgoers along the Southern Cape coastline.
Due to a high number of reported White Shark sightings and close encounters, NSRI are appealing to the public exercise caution along the Southern Cape coastline, in particular around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.https://t.co/IKbxE3tNhh pic.twitter.com/3uI02FGgSc— Sea Rescue South Africa (@NSRI) June 23, 2020
A number of shark sightings and encounters have been reported close inshore along the Plettenberg Bay coastline over the past few weeks, the most recent of which took place on Sunday and on Tuesday.
Due to the high number of reported great white shark sightings, the NSRI is appealing to the public exercise caution, particularly around the coastline of Plettenberg Bay and between Mossel Bay and Jeffreys Bay.
The NSRI says increased shark activity around this time of year is to be expected.
According to Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries, the drone footage shows that the inquisitive shark was investigating the surfers.
"Although shark bites are rare, water users must understand the inherent risk associated with sharing the ocean with these animals and change their behaviour accordingly to avoid encountering sharks", Waries has told the NSRI.
More from Local
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer
EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC.Read More
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constitutionality.Read More
Media 24 slammed for 'all white' book awards - but bosses say it was a 'mistake'
A number of local writers have expressed their disgust at the recent awards which included an almost entirely white judging panel.Read More
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday
CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival.Read More
I need protection from my violent husband, what does the law say? #GBV
Family lawyer Claire Thomson explains to Gushwell Brooks the different types of legal redress available to victims of GBV...Read More
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers
The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.Read More
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary
Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again.Read More
Zuma trial faces possibility of another two-year delay
There's a new delay in the case against former President Jacob Zuma as his co-accused challenges the NPA's racketeering charges.Read More
'Devastating and decimating' Covid-19 storm on it's way - Health Minister
The number of coronavirus cases in the Nelson Mandela Bay is nearing 5,000 and is expected to double in the next 10 days.Read More
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll rises to 1,500
The Western Cape has recorded 76 more Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Covid-19 fatalities in the province to 1,500.Read More