Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 20:25
How are schools fairing with COVID-19 so far
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kerry Mauchline - Spokesperson for Education MEC Debbie Schäfer at ....
Today at 20:48
Community Chest's virtual Charity Event
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Desiré Goliath - Community Chest Public Relations
Today at 21:05
Opinion: My experience being a pupil of colour in a private girls school
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Danielle Gilbert
Today at 21:31
Exercise during Lockdown
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - Tv&Radiopresenter, Mc & Motivational Speaker at ...
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News Feature: Consta Carastavrakis on his book 'I am Costa Meth to Marathons'
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Constantinos Carastavrakis
No Items to show
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn

24 June 2020 4:52 PM
by
Tags:
NGO
couple
Lofob
social activists
Covid-19 deaths
Dr Armand Bam
Heidi Volkwijn
Barry Volkwijn
disability rights

Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apart.

The couple was married for more than 20 years and devoted their lives to community service.

They met at the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB), an NGO that mainly serves blind and partially sighted people across the Western Cape.

Heidi was a respected motivational speaker and the manager for Services to Youth and Adults at LOFOB.

LOFOB's executive director Dr. Armand Bam says Heidi spent 26 years of her life dedicated to being in service of others.

He says the self-sacrificing couple led exemplary lives and made a huge contribution towards bettering society.

Barry and Heidi Volkwijn, who both died from Covid-19 on 20 June 2020. Image: Facebook.

Heidi and Barry were hospitalised earlier this month after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The couple leaves behind their 19-year-old daughter Amy, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr. Bam says physical distancing is challenging when providing frail care and care for people living with disabilities - because it requires contact.

Their lives and their work was intimately woven into the fabric of LOFOB.

Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

These are people who dedicated literally every bit of themselves to uplifting others.

Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

It's people like Heidi and Barry that don't necessarily get lifted onto the pedastals... These are people that are really the giants in our society.

Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

We've lost two wonderful, amazing human beings.

Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

Listen to the tribute on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:


