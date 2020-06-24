We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn





The couple was married for more than 20 years and devoted their lives to community service.

They met at the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB), an NGO that mainly serves blind and partially sighted people across the Western Cape.

Heidi was a respected motivational speaker and the manager for Services to Youth and Adults at LOFOB.

LOFOB's executive director Dr. Armand Bam says Heidi spent 26 years of her life dedicated to being in service of others.

He says the self-sacrificing couple led exemplary lives and made a huge contribution towards bettering society.

Barry and Heidi Volkwijn, who both died from Covid-19 on 20 June 2020. Image: Facebook.

Heidi and Barry were hospitalised earlier this month after experiencing breathing difficulties.

The couple leaves behind their 19-year-old daughter Amy, who also tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr. Bam says physical distancing is challenging when providing frail care and care for people living with disabilities - because it requires contact.

Their lives and their work was intimately woven into the fabric of LOFOB. Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

These are people who dedicated literally every bit of themselves to uplifting others. Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

It's people like Heidi and Barry that don't necessarily get lifted onto the pedastals... These are people that are really the giants in our society. Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

We've lost two wonderful, amazing human beings. Dr. Armand Bam, Executive director - LOFOB

