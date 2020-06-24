WC days away from running out of ICU beds





ICU capacity in the Western Cape will be exceeded by the end of June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Those are the projections of the South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium published by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

Last month it advised that beds be bought from the private sector in order to cope with the crisis.

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health says while the demand for beds is high it's not unusual.

Even when there's no Covid, there's always a higher demand than supply for ICU beds...and you get more of those beds in the private than in the public. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government

She says there are 160 ICU beds available in the public sector, with agreements signed to acquire 300 more from private hospitals.

We had all these discussions prior to the peak...but we were waiting for the Health Minister to sign off on the tariff. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government

We still have got some beds [in the public sector] Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government

According to Reuters government has reached an agreement with the private sector on a R16,000 daily fee for COVID-19 patients treated in ICU beds.

About 2% of patients require treatment in the ICU. Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, MEC for Health - Western Cape Government

