10 key points from Mboweni's emergency budget speech





Finance Minister Tito Mboweni painted a bleak picture of the state of South Africa's economy when he delivered the "emergency budget" in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

WATCH: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni presents historic emergency budget

National Treasury has been forced to revise its figures, projections, and allocations to national and provincial departments four months after Mboweni delivered his initial budget address in February.

Here are some of the key points Mboweni highlighted in his speech:

1. South Africa's economy is now expected to contract by 7.2 % in 2020. This is the largest contraction in nearly 90 years.

2. The total consolidated Budget spending, including debt service costs, is projected to exceed R2 trillion for the first time ever.

3. South Africa will most likely miss its tax target by more than R300 billion based on gross tax revenue collected during the first two months of 2020/21.

Put another way – we are already R35.3 billion behind on our 2020/21 target. As a consequence, gross tax revenue for the 2020/21 fiscal year is revised down from R1.43 trillion to R1.12 trillion. That means that we expect to miss our tax target for this year by over R300 billion. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni

4. The consolidated budget deficit will rise to R761.7 billion, or 15.7% of GDP in 2020/21 - a sharp increase from February’s estimate of 6.8% of GDP.

5. Gross national debt will be close to R4 trillion, or 81.8% of GDP by the end of this fiscal year. This is compared to an estimate of R3.56 trillion or 65.6% of GDP projected in February.

6. Government will borrow about US$7 billion from international finance institutions to support the pandemic response

7. The Supplementary Budget proposes R21.5 billion for COVID-19-related health care spending. It also proposes a further allocation of R12.6 billion to services at the frontline of our response to the pandemic.

8. An additional allocation of R25.5 billion will go to the Social Development Department, for a total relief package of R41 billion.

9. Government is putting aside R100 billion to create jobs.

10. Government will be allocating R3 billion to recapitalise the Land Bank.