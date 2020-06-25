Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey





Tweets by the DA's Helen Zille have caused an uproar in the party with senior members calling for a probe into her behaviour. Zille is chair of the Democratic Alliance's federal council but is being accused of behaving in a manner unbecoming of a leader of the party following tweets about apartheid laws.

On June 21 she tweeted: "Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this.

Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020

And in a separate tweet, Zille stated: "De Klerk decided to dismantle apartheid. If he hadn't, the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called Liberation camps and in-fighting. They had no viable armed struggle to speak of."

John Moodey, the Gauteng leader of the Democratic Alliance, explains why he and others in the party are asking for their federal chair, Helen Zille, to be investigated for her tweets relating to the armed struggle, FW De Klerk and apartheid laws.

I take issue in particular with these two recent tweets. To praise De Klerk and make people believe he was the only person that could dismantle apartheid is an absolute aberration of the truth. We know that it took many other leaders and citizens who were a fundamental force in bringing apartheid to an end. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

Moodey acknowledges he opposed the call for De Klerk to be stripped of his Nobel Peace Prize.

I recognised the contribution he played in bringing about a peaceful transition, but that is a step too far to believe it is only one man who did it. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

Aside from which, he suggests, it omits the role of the entire liberation struggle.

On her assertion that there are more racist laws now than under apartheid, Moodey says:

Under what rock was this woman during the period of apartheid? This speaks of ignorance and superiority and it is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

Moodey such statements bring back painful memories and open old wounds.

This conduct is not what I would have expected from a senior leader of the DA.because it is wrong, insensitive, and indefensible. She is causing more harm to social cohesion, and she is damaging the DA brand by extension. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

Zille has become infamous for her controversial and inflammatory tweets over the years, but Moodey says he will not attack Zille's character, and rather will deal with the specifics of the content of the tweets.

He says he had a discussion with her about the infamous 'colonialism tweet' a few years ago where he explained the painful and destructive legacy of colonialism.

Questions are being asked, where to from here for Zille and the Democratic Alliance?

She has caused tremendous damage and harm to the DA and any of us in leadership positions should know that with a high-profile person, anything she tweets or says is attributed to the party and it is perceived to be a party line. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

And that perception is causing tremendous damage to the party image, he says, and that is why he sent a letter to every public representative of the Democratic Alliance to be made aware of this.

She's not above the DA's laws and she should be brought to book. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

Various DA members have submitted their complaints in writing to the interim DA leader, he adds, and it has been referred to the Federal Legal Commission of the party and must follow due process.

He says during such an emotive month as June, 46 years since the June 16 massacre of school pupils, he says the tweets are particularly insensitive and in his mind smacks of ignorance.

Is it still useful to have Helen Zille in a leadership position within the party, asks Refilwe?

She needs to take a long hard look at herself...and perhaps it is time for her to fall on her sword too. John Moodey, Gauteng leader - Democratic Alliance

