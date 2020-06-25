'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'





South Africa will drag itself out of the economic depression through massive infrastructure investments, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said on Wednesday.

The state has already committed R100 billion to the Infrastructure Fund over the next decade.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the country had received firm commitments worth billions for over 200 infrastructure projects, including “shovel-read” developments in healthcare, energy, water, transport and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) infrastructure.

Refilwe Moloto asked John Oliphant (Executive Director of Third Way Investment Partners) if enormous investment in infrastructure is truly the silver bullet we need to jumpstart our dead economy.

As a country, we don’t have money… We need the private sector to participate… The balance sheets of state-owned enterprises are stretched… requiring the private sector to participate in assisting the government… John Oliphant, Executive Director - Third Way Investment Partners

My only worry is that it’s not the first time we’ve launched infrastructure projects… John Oliphant, Executive Director - Third Way Investment Partners

We really don’t have time on our side… It’s critical that we move away from ideological debates… most of the savings are in retirement funds… R4 trillion… that could be a strategic partner for the infrastructure rollout. The pension funds of ordinary people like myself… we can have a vested interest in making sure we turn the situation around. John Oliphant, Executive Director - Third Way Investment Partners

Returns are good! We’re invested in renewable energy – we’ve got R2.5 billion invested - generating excellent returns… We’ve got investments in affordable healthcare… There are pockets of excellent investment opportunities within the infrastructure sector. All we need is to move beyond the ideological debate and focus on practical solutions. John Oliphant, Executive Director - Third Way Investment Partners

The worst thing that can happen to us is – as we emerge from Covid-19 – we get hit by load shedding. That would be disastrous! We must ensure we have sufficient energy infrastructure in place… The challenges ahead are enormous. John Oliphant, Executive Director - Third Way Investment Partners

