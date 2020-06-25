Why journalist Pauli van Wyk says she will never be part of Malema's PR exercise
Malema was trending on Twitter on Thursday after he announced that he has invited five journalists to interrogate him publicly on the VBS Mutual Bank saga.
This all came about after SABC senior political journalist Samkelo asked the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) at a media briefing whether they would be going after Malema and other EFF members in relation to the VBS scandal.
Malema then issues the invitation, and after being prompted by his son, agreed to invite investigative journalist Pauli Van Wyk, who along with the media house she works for The Daily Maverick, Amabungani and others were banned from attending EFF gatherings and press conferences.
2: As a result, I challenged @samkelemaseko to gather 5 journalists from different media houses he trusts for a public interrogation session with myself. These journalists can ask whatever question they wish, from VBS, bank statements, On Point, and so called collapse of Limpopo.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) June 24, 2020
He then added: "3: Upon advice of my son, who insisted that if Pauli van Wyk is not amongst these 5 journalists, it will look like I have something to hide. I have spoken with EFF and requested that she must also be allowed to form part of this public interrogation session of myself on anything!"
But Van Wyk says she will never agree to do so.
You must remember, the Daily Maverick, which I write for, and amaBhungane our other investigative team has been banned by the EFF and Mr Malema specifically because we wrote about VBS.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
He publically banned us, and he must publically unban us - because we cannot have a fascist or a party that has this movement against the media - and when it pleases them they ban us, but when they want to have a PR movement and when they are panicking about arrests coming, they suddenly want us at their beck and call.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
Journalists are independent she says.
I am not going to be called by politicians for a PR stunt.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
He called me Satan, and dishonest and I was accused of having romantic relationships with the people investigating VBS and called all things bad.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
She says she emailed him all the questions she wanted answers.
He did not answer one question. he denied everything, apart from name-calling. Now he suddenly, for some reason, wants to call the media and say ok, ok let me explain.Pauli van Wyk, Investigative journalist - Daily Maverick's Scorpio unit
She believes this is a panicked response to impending arrests.
Listen to Pauli van Wyk's response below:
More from Politics
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'
"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.Read More
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey
'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader.Read More
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constitutionality.Read More
WC Finance MEC expecting Mboweni to detail financial support for provinces
MEC David Maynier is hoping that the “emergency” budget will reveal how the national government plans on allocating money to provincial departments.Read More
Minister Zulu explains where she will find the money to pay asylum seekers
The Pretoria High Court ordered that R350 Covid-19 social grant be extended to asylum seekers and special permit holders.Read More
Hangberg unrest: ANC WC slams Dan Plato and JP Smith for 'cheap politicking'
The ANC in the Western Cape has slammed the City of Cape Town after senior officials blamed ANC leaders for stoking the unrest in Hangberg.Read More
Jacob Zuma pre-trial hearing postponed to 8 September
Judge Kate Pillay agreed October would be too late for the matter to be heard and placed the pre-trial date for September.Read More
'South Africans are tired of hearing about allegations, they want heads to roll'
NPA’s Investigating Directorate's spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala says corruption cases are progressing and will be taken to court.Read More
R10 billion? DPE DG stays mum on SAA turnaround funds requested from Treasury
Department of Public Enterprises says it will stop any last-minute court action that seeks to interdict the creditors' meeting.Read More
'Mboweni’s plan is progressive. Departments must justify each cent from scratch'
"Zero-based budgeting is really progressive, given the kind of wasteful expenditure we’ve seen," says economist Sifiso Skenjana.Read More