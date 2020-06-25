SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed
On Wednesday, the Pretoria High Court dismissed an urgent application brought by privately owned SA Airlink to interdict the creditor’s meeting meant to vote on the business rescue plan proposed for SAA.
The court struck the matter off the roll on Wednesday citing lack of urgency.
SA Airlink brought the matter to the court on an urgent basis ahead of the meeting scheduled for Thursday. creditors and others who were expected to meet on Thursday.
Creditors, government, and unions will vote on the proposed business rescue plan developed by the business rescue practitioners.
SA Airlink's CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, has described the plan as vague, unrealistic, and implausible.
Foster believes that creditors won't be able to make an informed decision because the proposed rescue plan lacks clarity.
He says that the current rescue plan is not commercially viable.
Concurrent creditors like Airlink will only get 7.5 cents in the rand if the proposed rescue plan is accepted, which Foster says it 'unpalatable'.
He's accused the business rescue practitioners of fobbing off key questions about the future of the financially cash-strapped national carrier.
This vote is being forced when there are many unanswered questions, even the plan itself is vague and grey.Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink
We've been frustrated by the business rescue process. We don't believe that the business rescue practitioners have complied with the Companies Act on several counts.Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink
The business rescue process has dragged on for months, and months, and months - way beyond it's set down date as per the Companies Act.Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink
The plan that has been distributed to the creditors and stakeholders is vague.Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink
There's a lot of Airlink money at stake; there's about R500 million. To get fobbed off all the time is unpalatable.Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink
Listen to Rodger Foster in conversation with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss
Of the R54 billion tax collection shortfall recorded since March, at least R48 billion is due to the impact of Covid-19, says SARS.Read More
'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'
MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.Read More
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'
"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.Read More
This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims
Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.Read More
The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long
What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?Read More
Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob
What happens when everyone has access to such powerful toolsRead More
How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?
Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud?Read More
Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?
'An unsustainable fiscal position' .Read More
10 key points from Mboweni's emergency budget speech
As a result of the economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Finance Minister delivered a supplementary budget address.Read More
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls
The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocalls.Read More