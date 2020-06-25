SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:20
VNAF - Hatchetman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Jerusha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jerusha Naidoo
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What is Zero Based Budgeting?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Roux - Associate Professor/Head: Futures Studies Programmes Management eEonomics at USB
Today at 15:40
Behaviour change and how one achieves it in a time of coronoviru
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 15:50
FRED KHUMALO: The human face behind the Covid crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 16:10
Botswana and Bridget Radebe-Motsepe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
How is the Covid-19 peak reached?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
TG Barnard - Microbiologist at UJ
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DA to announce proposals to combat horrific farm attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Nixon in Agony at the National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Donen
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed

25 June 2020 11:35 AM

Business

Tags:
Vote
SA Airlink
Business rescue
Court
Rodger Foster
meeting
SAA rescue plan
Airlink CEO Rodger Foster
vote on SAA business rescue plan

SA Airlink lost its court bid to interdict the creditors’ meeting that could decide the future of South African Airways (SAA).

On Wednesday, the Pretoria High Court dismissed an urgent application brought by privately owned SA Airlink to interdict the creditor’s meeting meant to vote on the business rescue plan proposed for SAA.

The court struck the matter off the roll on Wednesday citing lack of urgency.

SA Airlink brought the matter to the court on an urgent basis ahead of the meeting scheduled for Thursday. creditors and others who were expected to meet on Thursday.

Creditors, government, and unions will vote on the proposed business rescue plan developed by the business rescue practitioners.

SA Airlink's CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, has described the plan as vague, unrealistic, and implausible.

Foster believes that creditors won't be able to make an informed decision because the proposed rescue plan lacks clarity.

He says that the current rescue plan is not commercially viable.

Concurrent creditors like Airlink will only get 7.5 cents in the rand if the proposed rescue plan is accepted, which Foster says it 'unpalatable'.

He's accused the business rescue practitioners of fobbing off key questions about the future of the financially cash-strapped national carrier.

This vote is being forced when there are many unanswered questions, even the plan itself is vague and grey.

Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

We've been frustrated by the business rescue process. We don't believe that the business rescue practitioners have complied with the Companies Act on several counts.

Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

The business rescue process has dragged on for months, and months, and months - way beyond it's set down date as per the Companies Act.

Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

The plan that has been distributed to the creditors and stakeholders is vague.

Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

There's a lot of Airlink money at stake; there's about R500 million. To get fobbed off all the time is unpalatable.

Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

Listen to Rodger Foster in conversation with Kieno Kammies:

