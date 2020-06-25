SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed





On Wednesday, the Pretoria High Court dismissed an urgent application brought by privately owned SA Airlink to interdict the creditor’s meeting meant to vote on the business rescue plan proposed for SAA.

The court struck the matter off the roll on Wednesday citing lack of urgency.

SA Airlink brought the matter to the court on an urgent basis ahead of the meeting scheduled for Thursday. creditors and others who were expected to meet on Thursday.

Creditors, government, and unions will vote on the proposed business rescue plan developed by the business rescue practitioners.

SA Airlink's CEO and managing director, Rodger Foster, has described the plan as vague, unrealistic, and implausible.

Foster believes that creditors won't be able to make an informed decision because the proposed rescue plan lacks clarity.

He says that the current rescue plan is not commercially viable.

Concurrent creditors like Airlink will only get 7.5 cents in the rand if the proposed rescue plan is accepted, which Foster says it 'unpalatable'.

He's accused the business rescue practitioners of fobbing off key questions about the future of the financially cash-strapped national carrier.

This vote is being forced when there are many unanswered questions, even the plan itself is vague and grey. Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

We've been frustrated by the business rescue process. We don't believe that the business rescue practitioners have complied with the Companies Act on several counts. Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

The business rescue process has dragged on for months, and months, and months - way beyond it's set down date as per the Companies Act. Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

The plan that has been distributed to the creditors and stakeholders is vague. Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

There's a lot of Airlink money at stake; there's about R500 million. To get fobbed off all the time is unpalatable. Rodger Foster, CEO - SA Airlink

