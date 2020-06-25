We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:20
VNAF - Hatchetman
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jono Tait
Today at 14:50
Quarantunes - Jerusha
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jerusha Naidoo
Today at 15:10
Open for reflection
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
What is Zero Based Budgeting?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Andre Roux - Associate Professor/Head: Futures Studies Programmes Management eEonomics at USB
Today at 15:40
Behaviour change and how one achieves it in a time of coronoviru
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Harrison - CEO at DG Murray Trust
Today at 15:50
FRED KHUMALO: The human face behind the Covid crisis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Colin Bell - Director at Wilderness Safaris
Today at 16:10
Botswana and Bridget Radebe-Motsepe
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Peter Fabricius
Today at 16:20
How is the Covid-19 peak reached?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
TG Barnard - Microbiologist at UJ
Today at 16:55
Open for calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
DA to announce proposals to combat horrific farm attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dianne Kohler-Barnard - Chairperson of the Democratic Alliance (DA) Rural Safety Workstream
Today at 17:20
Alan Winde hosts weekly Digicon
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:46
Nixon in Agony at the National Arts Festival
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Adam Donen
Today at 18:09
The long wait for restaurant regulations is taking its toll
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Grace Harding - Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean Basket
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
EFF's leader opens up on the party's involved in the VBS Heist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mahlatse Mahlase - Editor-In-Chief at EWN
Today at 19:18
Personal Finance Feature - Two money questions from listeners
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus : Why it's the perfect time to build a global business out of SA now
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC days away from running out of ICU beds Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector. 24 June 2020 5:29 PM
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apar... 24 June 2020 4:52 PM
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter w... 24 June 2020 3:13 PM
View all Local
Why journalist Pauli van Wyk says she will never be part of Malema's PR exercise Daily Maverick and others have been banned from attending EFF gatherings and she says his opportunistic invitation gets a hard no. 25 June 2020 10:10 AM
'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!' "The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant. 25 June 2020 9:38 AM
Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey 'Zille's tweets speak of ignorance and superiority and is very hurtful to the majority of our citizens,' says DA Gauteng leader. 25 June 2020 9:24 AM
View all Politics
We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss Of the R54 billion tax collection shortfall recorded since March, at least R48 billion is due to the impact of Covid-19, says SARS... 25 June 2020 1:25 PM
'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa' MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband. 25 June 2020 11:58 AM
SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed SA Airlink lost its court bid to interdict the creditors’ meeting that could decide the future of South African Airways (SAA). 25 June 2020 11:35 AM
View all Business
New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocall... 24 June 2020 2:14 PM
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Discarded African Grey parrots given free-flight enclosure sanctuary Find out how The South African Animal Sanctuary Alliance is helping to give these long-living parrots a chance to be birds again. 24 June 2020 8:06 AM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
Virtual National Arts Festival takes to the 'virtual' stage from Thursday CEO Monica Newton chats to Refilwe Moloto about what's in store for the full 11 days of the digital festival. 24 June 2020 11:38 AM
Get ready for a 'rollercoaster ride' through the 80s with funnyman Stuart Taylor Comedian Stuart Taylor will take CapeTalk listeners on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s on Saturday at 10am. 19 June 2020 6:16 PM
'It's not just about opening theatres, govt needs to support artists with money' The CEO of Artscape Theatre says a broader government intervention is required in order to support artists in the creative economy... 18 June 2020 5:17 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Cape Town positions itself as top BPO destination The City of Cape Town is committed to growing Cape Town's BPO sector by providing a steady skills pipeline. 19 June 2020 3:23 PM
'Cape Town is the most violent city in Africa' The Mother City is the eighth most violent city in the world, says the Mexican Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice. 12 June 2020 2:49 PM
Netflix, Amazon coming to a DStv decoder near you? MultiChoice offers no denials Without naming them, we have signed agreements with two major international platforms, says MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs. 11 June 2020 9:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss

25 June 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
tax shortfall
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswtter
tax revenue collection
tax target
Sars boss

Of the R54 billion tax collection shortfall recorded since March, at least R48 billion is due to the impact of Covid-19, says SARS.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says big chunks of tax revenue have been lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed that National Treasury expects a R300 billion tax revenue shortfall for the 2020/21 financial year.

RELATED: 10 key points from Mboweni's emergency budget speech

Kieswetter says that SARS is already behind by R54 billion on its tax collection target for since the lockdown started.

"Unless the economy recovers, tax revenue will not recover", Kieswetter told Cape Talk host Refilwe Moloto.

The tax boss says he foresees a "significant under-recovery" in employment taxes, company taxes, and consumption taxes as more businesses retrench staff and file for liquidation.

He says taxpayers need to be compliant - now more than ever before - so that the state can continue funding the Covid-19 health response.

Here's a breakdown of the major tax shortfalls recorded by SARS so far:

Of the R54 billion shortfall, at least R48 billion is just because of the Covid-19 impact.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

22% of the downward trend is directly related to Covid-19... The impact of Covid-19 is significant, we cannot underestimate it.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

From a revenue perspective, we are already are seeing the trend.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

If we compare for the same period last year as this lockdown period, as of yesterday, we were already down R54 billion against the printed estimate.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

If you did a year-on-year comparison, we were down 22%. Instead of growing, we have contracted by 22%. R47.3 billion.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

The big concern is payroll taxes, which is 11% down or some R13 billion and also consumption taxes - which consist of domestic VAT - are down 16% year-on-year or some R11 billion.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

In terms of import taxes - both import VAT and customs duties - are also down 26%.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

The now-famous excise taxes are already down R6.2 billion or in total 79% on specific excise and 42% in total excise

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

Ahead of Covid-19, we were already on a struggling trajectory... Unless the economy recovers, revenue will not recover.

Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner

Listen to the Commissioner on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


25 June 2020 1:25 PM
by
Tags:
tax shortfall
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswtter
tax revenue collection
tax target
Sars boss

Recommended

More from Business

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'

25 June 2020 11:58 AM

MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saa-flight-airjpg

SA Airlink's urgent court bid to halt vote on 'vague' SAA rescue plan dismissed

25 June 2020 11:35 AM

SA Airlink lost its court bid to interdict the creditors’ meeting that could decide the future of South African Airways (SAA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Architect construction infrastructure building 123rf hard hat blueprint

'Drop the ideological debates - use retirement funds, and start building!'

25 June 2020 9:38 AM

"The pension funds of ordinary people like myself can turn the situation around," says John Oliphant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

woman-medical-care-doctore-insurance-form-pexels-photojpeg

This insurance company says it is paying out business interruption claims

24 June 2020 8:40 PM

Wendy Knowler, Consumer Ninja, investigates non-payment of business interruption claims during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stress-black-man-papers-laptop-work-tax-fees-money-finance-woes-businessjpg123rf

The supplementary budget - tax payers may not be off the hook for long

24 June 2020 7:22 PM

What does the budget speech today mean for you and your future tax refunds?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mobile phone screen social apps

Social Media - mass mobilisation and the modern mob

24 June 2020 7:15 PM

What happens when everyone has access to such powerful tools

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sars online tax return revenue service 123rfbusiness 123rfpersonalfinance

How will the supplemenetary budget impact our tax?

24 June 2020 6:58 PM

Will increased tax collection help lift the economy out of the mud?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tito1gif

Economic analysis of the budget - how much trouble are we in?

24 June 2020 6:44 PM

'An unsustainable fiscal position' .

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

finance-minister-tito-mbowenijpg

10 key points from Mboweni's emergency budget speech

24 June 2020 6:15 PM

As a result of the economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Finance Minister delivered a supplementary budget address.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

angry-man-businessman-cell-phone-call-telemarketing-entrepreneur-on-hold-123rf

New privacy laws could put an end to data brokers, telemarketers and spam calls

24 June 2020 2:14 PM

The Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act will provide protection from unsolicited telemarketers, spam texts, and robocalls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Why journalist Pauli van Wyk says she will never be part of Malema's PR exercise

Politics

'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'

Business

Perhaps it is time for Helen Zille to fall on her sword - John Moodey

Politics

EWN Highlights

Pupil safety top priority for DBE ahead of next school return phase

25 June 2020 1:19 PM

ANC's Majodina says ConCourt overreached with Electoral Act directive

25 June 2020 12:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Journos question Julius Malema on VBS involvement

25 June 2020 11:31 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA