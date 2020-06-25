We're already R54 billion down on tax collection since lockdown - SARS boss
The South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Edward Kieswetter says big chunks of tax revenue have been lost as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni revealed that National Treasury expects a R300 billion tax revenue shortfall for the 2020/21 financial year.
Kieswetter says that SARS is already behind by R54 billion on its tax collection target for since the lockdown started.
"Unless the economy recovers, tax revenue will not recover", Kieswetter told Cape Talk host Refilwe Moloto.
The tax boss says he foresees a "significant under-recovery" in employment taxes, company taxes, and consumption taxes as more businesses retrench staff and file for liquidation.
He says taxpayers need to be compliant - now more than ever before - so that the state can continue funding the Covid-19 health response.
Here's a breakdown of the major tax shortfalls recorded by SARS so far:
Of the R54 billion shortfall, at least R48 billion is just because of the Covid-19 impact.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
22% of the downward trend is directly related to Covid-19... The impact of Covid-19 is significant, we cannot underestimate it.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
From a revenue perspective, we are already are seeing the trend.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
If we compare for the same period last year as this lockdown period, as of yesterday, we were already down R54 billion against the printed estimate.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
If you did a year-on-year comparison, we were down 22%. Instead of growing, we have contracted by 22%. R47.3 billion.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
The big concern is payroll taxes, which is 11% down or some R13 billion and also consumption taxes - which consist of domestic VAT - are down 16% year-on-year or some R11 billion.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
In terms of import taxes - both import VAT and customs duties - are also down 26%.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
The now-famous excise taxes are already down R6.2 billion or in total 79% on specific excise and 42% in total exciseEdward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
Ahead of Covid-19, we were already on a struggling trajectory... Unless the economy recovers, revenue will not recover.Edward Kieswetter, SARS commissioner
Listen to the Commissioner on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
