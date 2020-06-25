'Eskom has 3rd-highest average salary in South Africa'
State-owned Eskom pays the third-highest average salary in South Africa, according to MyBroadband.
Eskom’s 46 665 employees earn, on average, R785 557 per year.
The SABC is the fourth best-paying employer in the country.
Its 3167 workers earn an average salary of R762 000 per year.
MultiChoice, Vodacom, Eskom, and the SABC pay the highest average salaries in South Africa, ranging between R762,000 and R896,000 per year.MyBroadband
Other well-paying state-owned companies:
-
Sentech – 531 employees earning R702 326 per year, on average
-
SAA – 10 071 employees earning R654 453 per year, on average
-
Telkom (39% state-owned, publicly-traded company) – 15 099 employees earning R630 969 per year, on average
-
Broadband Infraco – 155 employees earning R613 794 per year, on average
-
Denel – 3696 employees earning R580 357 per year, on average
