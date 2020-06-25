What should we make of Helen Zille's latest Twitter scandal?
She's no stranger to controversy, particularly when it comes to her activity on social media and now it seems Helen Zille's comments have landed her in hot water again.
The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Council chairperson is to be investigated over her recent apartheid-related tweets.
Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020
What burning issue? De Klerk decided to dismantle apartheid. If he hadn't, the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called Liberation camps and in-fighting. They had no viable armed struggle to speak of.— Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020
Since Zille's tweets, a number of DA members have spoken out, while two of the party's MPs Hlanganani Gumbi and Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho had filed formal complaints with the party's disciplinary body.
Apartheid was a crime again humanity. It formalized racism with some of the most disgusting laws on earth. Democratic South Africa comes nothing close to this crude system intend to devide, supress and exploit. Saying this, shouldn’t even be necessary.— Hlanganani Gumbi (@HlangananiGumbi) June 23, 2020
I mean, the Review recommended that there be an investigation of your Colonialism tweets. Where is that investigation? Instead you and your faction have terrorised @LuyoloMphithi for a year for something that wasn't his fault. I will no longer keep quiet while we are terrorised. https://t.co/SziUq1K64d— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020
Political analyst Sanusha Naidu spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about Zille's most recent social media scandal:
What really is Helen Zille trying to achieve with these controversial kinds of sensitive Tweets?Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
Is she trying to be a provocateur of sorts?Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
Is this something that reflects the inner sanctum of the DA that is coming out through her own tweets...?Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
She possibly thinks she represents a voice that has been muted for a while in the party.Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue
On Tuesday Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen issued a statement saying Zille's comments on apartheid laws were not true.
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
'It is swept aside and never reported on' - DA MP Kohler-Barnard on farm attacks
Dianne Kohler-Barnard speaks to John Maytham about the increase in farm attacks during lockdown and the lack of media coverage...Read More
WC schools preparing for next influx of learners
Pupils in grades 7 and 12 returned to school earlier this month, next month they'll be joined by learners from other grades...Read More
Death of blind activist from Covid-19 highlights vulnerabilities of disabled
Disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn died from Covid-19 on Saturday weeks after speaking to CapeTalk about Covid-19 concerns.Read More
Covid-19 seeded in the Western Cape much earlier than initially reported - Winde
Premier Alan Winde says the coronavirus had probably already seeded itself in the province long before the first case was confirmed.Read More
WC days away from running out of ICU beds
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, provincial MEC for Health speaks to John Maytham about the purchase of beds from the private sector.Read More
We've lost two giants - LOFOB director pays tribute to Heidi and Barry Volkwijn
Well-known disability rights activist Heidi Volkwijn and her husband Barry died from Covid-19 on Saturday 20 June, just hours apart.Read More
[WATCH] Drone captures great white shark circling unsuspecting surfers in Plett
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has issued a safety warning for surfers and swimmers after a very close shark encounter was caught on camera.Read More
Tshegofatso Pule murder accused hires private lawyer
EWN reporter Kgomotso Moside was in court and says there were objections in court from members of the EFF and ANC.Read More
Coalition welcomes Ramaphosa's decision to send Copyright Bill back to Parly
President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent the controversial Copyright Amendment Bill back to Parliament due to concerns about its constitutionality.Read More
Media 24 slammed for 'all white' book awards - but bosses say it was a 'mistake'
A number of local writers have expressed their disgust at the recent awards which included an almost entirely white judging panel.Read More