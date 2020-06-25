What should we make of Helen Zille's latest Twitter scandal?





She's no stranger to controversy, particularly when it comes to her activity on social media and now it seems Helen Zille's comments have landed her in hot water again.

The Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Council chairperson is to be investigated over her recent apartheid-related tweets.

Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020

What burning issue? De Klerk decided to dismantle apartheid. If he hadn't, the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called Liberation camps and in-fighting. They had no viable armed struggle to speak of. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020

Since Zille's tweets, a number of DA members have spoken out, while two of the party's MPs Hlanganani Gumbi and Gauteng MPL Khume Ramulifho had filed formal complaints with the party's disciplinary body.

Apartheid was a crime again humanity. It formalized racism with some of the most disgusting laws on earth. Democratic South Africa comes nothing close to this crude system intend to devide, supress and exploit. Saying this, shouldn’t even be necessary. — Hlanganani Gumbi (@HlangananiGumbi) June 23, 2020

I mean, the Review recommended that there be an investigation of your Colonialism tweets. Where is that investigation? Instead you and your faction have terrorised @LuyoloMphithi for a year for something that wasn't his fault. I will no longer keep quiet while we are terrorised. https://t.co/SziUq1K64d — Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) June 24, 2020

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit about Zille's most recent social media scandal:

What really is Helen Zille trying to achieve with these controversial kinds of sensitive Tweets? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Is she trying to be a provocateur of sorts? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Is this something that reflects the inner sanctum of the DA that is coming out through her own tweets...? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

She possibly thinks she represents a voice that has been muted for a while in the party. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

On Tuesday Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen issued a statement saying Zille's comments on apartheid laws were not true.

